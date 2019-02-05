Gillie promoted to editor chair of Tooele Transcript Bulletin

Staff Writer Tim Gillie was promoted to editor of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin last week after editor David Bern stepped down due to family reasons.

Gillie, 61, was hired as a staff writer in 2007 and since then has garnered numerous awards from the Utah Press Association and Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

His key news beats include Tooele County and state government, education, business and social issues.

Gillie was born in Everett, Washington, and raised in Lacey, Washington. He graduated with a degree in health education from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. He taught high school in the Olympia, Washington, area for five years before starting a career with the Boy Scouts of America as a district executive, working in Washington and Utah from 1986 to 2007.

He also served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland. Transcript Bulletin Publisher Emeritus Joel Dunn was Gillie’s mission president.

Gillie said his mission as editor is to “maintain the high level of journalistic integrity and quality set by previous editors while seeking innovative ways to continue to deliver local news and unique features about our community that are unavailable from any other source.”

Bern will remain on the newsroom staff as a consulting editor and editor-at-large while he cares for his family. He has been with the company since 1983.