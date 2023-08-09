A female driver learning how to drive crashed into the Wells Fargo building on Tuesday, Aug. 1 after she attempted to make a turn.

The accident occurred just after 11:40 a.m. when the female, driving a Chevy Spark, was traveling westbound on Utah Avenue and attempting to turn right onto Main Street.

The driver turned too far to the right, causing her to crash into the Wells Fargo building, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The crash caused minor cosmetic damage to the outside of the building, knocking off some bricks, but the structural integrity of the building is still intact. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital to be examined for minor injuries. They were the only occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was towed from the scene because of damage, Bentley said.