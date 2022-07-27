Girl ran over in Tooele City Independence Day parade

City officials plan to review parade rules ♦

During the July Fourth Tooele City parade, an 11-year-old girl was run over by a float and received minor injuries.

Around 10 a.m. on Independence Day, Tooele City Police officers were notified about an 11-year-old girl who had been injured by a float in the intersection of Skyline Drive and Main Street, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

Officers learned that a pickup truck towing a trailer with approximately 25 children was being used as a float in the parade.

As the driver of the float was waiting to begin the parade route, an 11-year-old girl reportedly fell off the trailer. One of the tires of the trailer then ran over one of the girl’s lower extremities, according to Hansen.

The girl’s parents took her to a local area hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. She is reported to be fine now.

Before the next parade, Tooele City officials will gather to discuss current parade rules to determine if anything needs to be changed to make the parade safer.

“Our rules are designed to keep people safe,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said. “We hope that they follow the rules but it is difficult to enforce. We will be discussing if there is any way to improve the rules and make the parade safer for participants and spectators.”