  • Tooele’s girls soccer team fell to the Stansbury Stallions 6-1 on Monday, extending the team’s losing streak to five. The Buffaloes faced Cottonwood on Wednesday (late), then has games against Jordan and Park City on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, respectively.
  • Buffaloes sophomore Macie Gustin leads her team in goals this season, with seven through 12 games.
  • Freshman Isabel Wilcox has netted three goals and three assists over the five games she’s played for the Buffaloes.
  • Stansbury’s win over Tooele on Monday brought the team’s record to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in their region.
  • Senior Abigail Holdstock scored two goals and an assist in Stansbury’s 6-1 win over the Buffaloes on Sept. 11 at Tooele High School.
  • Emilyn Major, left, and the rest of the Stallions start a three-game home stand against Murray, Hillcrest and Cottonwood from Sept. 18-25.
  • The Cowboys faced Morgan High Tuesday (late), before their trip to Ogden on Thursday. The team returns home next week, for a match against South Summit on Sept. 19. (Madi Eggett, middle)
  • Grantsville’s girls soccer team has an overall record of 6-3, with a 1-2 record in their region. The team is currently on a two-game losing streak.

September 12, 2023
Girls Soccer Roundup – Week of Sept. 6-11

Stansbury and Tooele face off in a rematch, Grantsville falls 2 to 1 to Union High

 

