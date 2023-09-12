Tooele’s girls soccer team fell to the Stansbury Stallions 6-1 on Monday, extending the team’s losing streak to five. The Buffaloes faced Cottonwood on Wednesday (late), then has games against Jordan and Park City on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, respectively.

Buffaloes sophomore Macie Gustin leads her team in goals this season, with seven through 12 games.

Freshman Isabel Wilcox has netted three goals and three assists over the five games she’s played for the Buffaloes.

Stansbury’s win over Tooele on Monday brought the team’s record to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in their region.

Senior Abigail Holdstock scored two goals and an assist in Stansbury’s 6-1 win over the Buffaloes on Sept. 11 at Tooele High School.

Emilyn Major, left, and the rest of the Stallions start a three-game home stand against Murray, Hillcrest and Cottonwood from Sept. 18-25.

The Cowboys faced Morgan High Tuesday (late), before their trip to Ogden on Thursday. The team returns home next week, for a match against South Summit on Sept. 19. (Madi Eggett, middle)