  • The Stansbury Stallions girls tennis team defeated Hillcrest High 3-2 last week, during a Friday match. The team is in the midst of four tournaments from Sept. 11-30, with the varsity state championships being held Sept. 30 at the Liberty Park Tennis Courts.
  • Afton Orgill won the gold bracket in Grantsville’s most recent tournament last weekend.
  • Sarah Olney earned a gold medal in the silver bracket.

September 12, 2023
Girls tennis competes over weekend

