Give the miracle of time and love to those who matter most

It was a raging blizzard outside, so I was glad to be working at my desk in the warm protection of my home.

“I just saw a cow running up the street! Where are ours?” my wife asked.

Those words crashed through my calm warmth.

“I just saw them in the pasture as I drove up,” I said.

“They’re not there now! They’re running up the street!”

I could hardly see out the window through the flying snow. They could still be there, I thought, but I couldn’t tell for sure.

“They’re our cows and their running back down the street!”

“How could they have gotten out?” I said as I headed toward the door to get bundled up, brave the blizzard and herd our steers back to the safety of home.

As soon as I walked out the door, I could see nothing but blowing snow and ice. I stared up the street to the east and then scanned north and west hoping to see where the steers had gone. But I saw only white. There was no black fur on the stark white horizon. I decided to walk toward my big red gate to see if it had somehow been opened to help the fleeing steers.

As I neared the gate, I peered through protective goggles and gawked in surprise. There were frosted, black steers standing in their pasture, just inside the open gate.

“Good boys!” I said and spoke each of their names while wrapping the chain around the anchor pole. Then I slipped the chain into its latch-groove, and secured it with a strong, metal carabineer for added insurance.

“That’s never happened before,” I said to myself as I pushed through knee-high snow. “It’s the miracle of the steers!” I chuckled a little, and then paused.

It was a good thing they knew where their home was. And it’s a good thing they wanted to come home. I spend lots of time and effort to make a great home for cows, so I felt lucky and rewarded.

“I hope I’ve spent enough time and effort to accomplish the same for my family and friends!” I thought. “Being surrounded by loved ones that want to be together, not because they’re chained in, but because they want to be there for the warmth, protection and love is the true definition of home.”

I returned to my desk in the warm comfort in my home. I felt at peace knowing that this miracle of the steers reminded me that we can all enjoy the rewarding miracle of home by giving our time and love to those who matter to us most.

Lynn Butterfield lives in Erda and is a managing broker for a real estate company.