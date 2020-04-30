Giving out masks to seniors

Volunteers from the local non-profit organization “Tooele Responds” handed out free homemade cloth face masks to senior citizens at the Tooele Senior Center during the drive-by lunch pickup on Wednesday afternoon. Tooele Responds was organized during the aftermath of Tooele City’s Coleman Street fire on July 16, 2016 to give citizens a way to donate goods, services, and money to support first responders and relief efforts for local emergencies, according to Robin Frederickson, volunteer coordinator with the Tooele County Emergency Operations Center, and a Tooele Responds volunteer. The masks distributed on Wednesday were donated to Tooele Responds by group projects such as Masks for Tooele and JustServe.org and other individuals.

Natalie Black (left) holds a display board of face masks at the Tooele Senior Center parking lot. Fredrickson and Black (below) give a free mask to a senior citizen.