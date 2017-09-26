Glen LaVerl Dewsnup passed away suddenly on Sept. 24, 2017, doing what he loved to do — camping, fishing and hunting with his family and friends.

He was a man with a big heart. We loved him so very much! We know you are in a better place, free of pain.

We will all see you soon, my love!

Glen was born on July 22, 1950, to LaVerl and Joy Dewsnup. He served with pride in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Glen married Patty McMain on Dec. 26, 1980.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patty; his wonderful mother, Joy Dewsnup; his loving sons, Tony (Nicole) Dewsnup and Lievi (Tiffany) Dewsnup; his special angel, daughter Jessica Dewsnup; brother Ray (Sally) Dewsnup; sisters Rita (Ron) Manzanares, Cheri (Var) Stott and Sydney; grandchildren: Gage, Beau, Madison, Erin and Devin; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Glen is preceded in death by his fishing buddy, his dad, LaVerl Dewsnup and brother Tony Dewsnup.

At Glen’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of Glen’s wonderful memories will be held at a later date.