Glenda Joyce Morton passed away Feb. 13, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. She left in a cloud of love.

Glenda is survived by her husband Bob; her sons Jason (Corinne), Danny (Holly), Joey (Aspen); grandchildren Alexis, Tristan, Lilly, Sadie, Rachel, Riley, Kaycee, and Logan; her father Paul; siblings Scott, Mark (Donna), Deanna (Randy), and Kristi (Saul); many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Jake, daughter Mary, mother Marty, and brothers Jeff and Danny.

Glenda was born in Riverside, California, March 12, 1953, to Marlene and Paul Ahlstrom. She graduated from Clarence High School in New York, received her associates degree from Rick’s College, and later graduated from Phillips Junior College for Computerized Office Administration.

Glenda met the love of her life Bobby in Buffalo, New York, in 1974. They married April 27, 1977, in the Washington D.C. Temple, immediately started their family and moved to Utah in 1978 where they raised their children.

Glenda took life as it came, the good and the bad, and loved fiercely with all her heart. Bob loved to tickle her bum just to hear her yell at him to “cut that out!” which he refused to do. She was an animal lover and could never turn away a stray in need. Glenda was loved deeply by all who knew her and will be terribly missed.

Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, with a viewing beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the funeral following at 5 p.m.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the University of Utah COVID ICU for their amazing care and support. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the University of Utah COVID ICU at healthcare.utah.edu/foundation/give.php