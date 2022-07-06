Dec. 17 1952 – June 22, 2022

Glenda Mae Sardina, age 69, passed away peacefully at home in Littlefield, Arizona, June 22, 2022.

Glenda was raised in Merced, California, with her loving blended family, which include her mother, father, stepmother, stepfather, and seven siblings. Glenda had met the love of her life Joaquin Valdivia Sardina at the age of 16 and they were married shortly after in 1970. They divorced in 2002. In 1971 they welcomed their first son Jack Joaquin Sardina and then moved to Utah shortly after when Joaquin was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Utah at Dugway Proving Grounds. They lived on Dugway Proving Grounds for 16 years where they welcomed their second son Frank Ray Sardina in 1973 and welcomed their daughter Rachel Patricia Sardina in 1977. Glenda worked at the school cafeterias serving children lunches while they lived in Dugway. Glenda and Joaquin later moved to Tooele when their children were older where she also worked at the schools there. She also worked at the old hospital cafeteria in Tooele serving patients their meals.

Glenda loved to spend time at home with her children and was known for making the best cinnamon rolls in town. Glenda would travel back to her hometown of Merced, California, as often as possible to visit her family. In 2007 she moved to Littlefield, Arizona, a few years after her divorce from Joaquin, to be with her oldest granddaughter, Alexis. She made this little town her home where she made many friends and became know as the Cat Lady; even cats that had owners would be fed by Glenda. Glenda had an unconditional love for her children and her grandchildren and a bond that no one could break. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and would call them as often as she could.

Glenda is survived by her children Frank Sardina (Jessica), Tooele, Utah; and Rachel Sardina, Salt Lake City, Utah; her sisters Tamera Grissom, Patricia Grissom, Karen Grissom; and brothers David Grissom and Keith Grissom; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Glenda was preceded in death by her beloved oldest son Jack Joaquin Sardina (Mijo), parents Dorothy Westgate (Gilbert) and Daris (Shorty) Grissom (Judith), brother Michael Grissom, sister Margaret (Tiny) Grissom, great-granddaughter Layla Grace Henry, and niece Dorothy (Deejay) Alt.

Please join us in celebration of Glenda’s life and bring lots of stories and memories you have and want to share with the family. It will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m., at 831 S. Cambridge Circle, Tooele, Utah.