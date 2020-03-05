Our beloved angel, Gloria Jean Barrera, was called home to return to our heavenly father Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Tooele, Utah.

Gloria was born and raised in Tooele. She met the love of her life, Nacho Barrera, and they were married Nov. 22, 1980. Spending much of her life in Denver, Colorado, she considered herself a city girl at heart. Gloria was a kind, loving, beautiful, and classy person inside and out. She loved music, singing, dancing, shopping, joking, laughing, and being with her family. She truly was one-of-a-kind. Her presence and love will never be forgotten and will live through everybody who ever came across her. God made a true angel for this earth. Her favorite thing to say was, “I’m 96% smart and the other 4% doesn’t matter.”

She was proceeded in death by her parents Isidore and Delores Gallegos, brother Samuel, sister Anna, aunt Jessie, and Felisitas Barrera.

She is survived by her husband Nacho Barrera; and children Mercedes (Martin), Eddie, Teddy, Robert, Anna (Ross), Frank, and Sonny; her grandchildren Jaden, Kesha, Teddy, Junior, Jesus, Frank, Isabella, Sophia, Alianna, and Jane Gloria; her sister Mercy (Randy) Cruz; nieces Monica, Melissa, Petra, Gloria; nephews Steve, David; uncle Herman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Till we meet again my baby doll, love Nacho. Uncle Sam now you have your (goga) Gloria.

She was the best mom!

Funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada. Followed by a luncheon.