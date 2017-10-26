Gochis, Saunders, Thomas, and Wardle seek council seats

The 2017 municipal election on Nov. 7 in Tooele City features two seats for city council.

Melodi Gochis, Jeffery Saunders, Rusty Thomas, and Scott Wardle are seeking those seats. Each voter in Tooele may vote for up to two candidates. The two candidates with the most votes will be the winners.

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin sent three questions to the candidates. Their answers appear below in alphabetical order.

1. Tell us about yourself, your education, your work experience, public involvement, why you are running for office, anything else about yourself that you think is relevant.

Melodi Gochis: I am proud to have lived in Tooele City for over 35 years! I am married to Randy Gochis, and we are the parents of five children, three of whom are married. We are also the grandparents of 10 grandchildren. I am employed as a human resources professional with the federal government, and have completed over 31 years of service. I am currently serving as the chairman of the Tooele City Arts Council since 2010. My accomplishments working with the arts council include providing community and family-oriented programs through programs like summer craze, arts in the park with the fine arts club, an annual plein air contest, and art education for adults and seniors. I made the decision to run for a position on the Tooele City Council because I love Tooele City and for the past seven years I have had the opportunity to serve the residents and improve our quality of life.

Jeffery Saunders: I am 42 years old, father of five, and have been married to my wife Angela for 17 years. I have a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern Utah University and a bachelor’s degree in history teaching from Weber State University. I teach U.S. history and debate at Stansbury High School. I have taught for 15 years and I also work for Tooele County facilities part time. Teaching debate and history keeps me up to date on current events and important issues. I attend city council meetings. I am running to be an example to my students and others to be involved in the system instead of being jaded about government. I also want to support business, law enforcement, parks, and trails.

Rusty Thomas: I was born and raised in Stockton, but I have lived in Tooele City for the last 15 years. I am married to the former Angie Beck and we have three wonderful children, two boys and a daughter. I graduated from Tooele High School and attended Utah State University for several years before graduating from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. I currently work for Ricoh selling software and copy machines, I also own and operate a small family business. My greatest joy is being a dad. Being a dad, my greatest concern is that we leave Tooele City better than we found it.

Scott Wardle: I have earned an associate degree from the College of Eastern Utah, a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University, and a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix. My wife, Courtney, and I have been married for 22 years. We are the parents of three children: Emma and Lauren, and Jackson. We moved to Tooele in 1997 and love this community. I have had the opportunity to represent the citizens of Tooele, as a city councilman, for the last 12 years. I’ve worked for the LDS Church Educational System for the last 23 years as a teacher and administrator. I have taught at several schools including Tooele, Grantsville and Stansbury high schools, and I’m currently teaching at the University of Utah Institute of Religion.

2. Once elected what are your top three priorities and what do you want to do about them?

Melodi Gochis: First, economic development in Tooele City. I would like to work with the Tooele Chamber of Commerce and local business owners to create a business friendly environment, by streamlining and modernizing local ordinances to determine if they un-duly impact business success. I would recruit businesses that can provide much needed products and services for residents so that they can shop locally and keep our tax dollars in Tooele City. Second, is to address the growth of Tooele City by preparing for the future by ensuring that there are adequate resources for public safety, including police and fire protection, and the construction of a new public safety facility. I would ensure wise implementation of water resources and continue to update the infrastructure for water and sewer lines, and to address the constant need for maintenance of roads and repairs. Third is Quality of Life, to expand current family and community oriented programs that enhance our city and rural lifestyle. I support increased educational opportunities for all ages through enrollment at the Utah State Extension, Tooele Technical College, and Community Learning Center. I also support additional recreational opportunities, the creation and maintenance of parks in Tooele City with a desire to complete the England Acres Park.

Jeffery Saunders: First; Creating a pro business city culture. Relax or eliminate the sign and banner ordinance. Let businesses advertise. Work with local business as partners and be transparent about remodeling needs or code inspections so businesses know upfront what is exactly required to open the doors. We should get out of the way to let business thrive, giving us the jobs, goods and services that we need. Let’s make Main Street a great hub of business and social activity with farmers markets, entertainment venues, nice restaurants, and bars so people can get together and socialize. Second: Supporting law enforcement. Hire the seven to eight officers that we need, to be able to keep up with the volume of calls in the city. Make plans for a new police station that has adequate space for interrogation rooms and allocate adequate resources so law enforcement can be successful. Let’s help the department so they can engage in active policing instead of reactive policing. Third: Parks and trails. Invest in new irrigation systems for the parks so they can be nice. Get the mowers and snow plows the parks department needs to do their job effectively. Work with the county government to create a nice trail system for hiking and biking.

Rusty Thomas: Tooele City has many needs: more police officers, a police station, roads, parks, fire department, equipment to maintain and operate the city, re-vitalizing downtown, and updating infrastructure, just to name a few. But we also have limited resources to accomplish this. I would like to send out a carefully constructed survey to the public to see where the people want to see us focus our time and resources. Economic development would also be a top priority. Working with our chamber of commerce, Randy Sant, Tooele City’s economic development specialist, Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and local business leaders to promote local business as well as attract and develop new businesses. I would also like to re-examine current policies and procedures, such as the sign ordinance to ensure they promote and encourage businesses success. Another important area of focus would be unity. We need to work at unifying the cities, towns, departments, citizens and organizations in our county. We need to not only end the lawsuits but stay out of them. We need to listen to one another, put our egos aside and celebrate in one another’s successes.

Scott Wardle: My top 3 priorities will be job creation and economic development, fiscal responsibility and leadership, and coming together as a community to beautify our great city. We must continue moving forth with quality economic development that strengthens our tax base and creates jobs. Our citizens need jobs that allow them to work and live here. We must continue to develop the USU campus, Tooele Technical College and Research Park. Companies will locate here because we have a trained, educated and prepared workforce. We need leadership that has demonstrated solving difficult financial problems and its impacts, in a manner that allows us to maintain our quality of life. I have demonstrated this type of leadership. I have been a leader in one of the most challenging times our city has ever faced financially. Raising taxes should be a last solution, not the first. I believe we should bring back the neighborhood spring cleanup to our city. Working together in helping one another during this time brings a sense of community and ownership to one another. As we each invest in our own properties, in helping our neighbors, we become the civic entrepreneurs that build a great place for our families and children.

3. Why are you the best choice?

Melodi Gochis: I realize that public service is a public trust and I am willing to dedicate my time and talents to serve the residents of Tooele City. I regularly attend city council meetings, and serve as a volunteer on the Tooele City Arts Council. I have experience working with Tooele City employees and in facilitating large community events. My accomplishments include educating citizens about the voter approved PAR tax, and I am responsible to maintain a balanced budget assigned to the arts council. I have a background in employee relations and labor relations in the field of human resources and I am a trained fact finder in allegations of work place harassment. I am willing to listen to employee and citizen concerns and solve problems. I have many years of business experience, managing employees and the budget for retail operations for the U.S. Postal Service.

Jeffery Saunders: Ever since I filed, I have heard that people have been frustrated by the city council and local government. People have told me Tooele City isn’t business friendly and that the government wants to limit growth. Growth is inevitable. We must plan ahead for the larger population that will come instead of staffing our law enforcement, roads and parks departments with a staff suited for a city of 10,000. It’s time for new ideas and approaches. I will do my best to improve support for business, law enforcement, parks and roads. I pledge to only serve eight years if elected and then give over my seat to someone else. I work well in bringing groups together and creating consensus. I have a great relationship with the county government. The city and county need to start working together. Isn’t it about time for a change on the Tooele City Council?

Rusty Thomas: Championship teams have several common traits. They have great team chemistry, they have the ability to work together, they put their egos aside and put others first. I am a team player. I will check my ego at the door, put others first and most importantly, I will listen. If elected, I promise to help make Tooele City a championship place to live, work and play.

Scott Wardle: Tooele City needs seasoned, experienced, leadership to move us forward in the future. I am a proven leader who has worked to make this happen. As a council member, I helped to lead the city in facing the challenges of a recession and inherited lawsuits. We did this by trimming the city’s budget, negotiating settlements to the lawsuits that saved over $10 million and have worked diligently not to raise taxes. I led in establishment of the educational corridor, which has helped to create jobs, educational advancement and economic development. I led the fight to protect and preserve the southeast bench as open space from Rocky Mountain Power insuring the beautiful views, free from development and the creation of the Skyline Park.

Voter information: Vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 7 election were scheduled to arrive in mailboxes Monday, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette. Voters who are expecting a vote-by-mail ballot and haven’t received one are asked to contact Gillette at 435-843-3140.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election started started Tuesday at the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office at 47 S. Main Street in room 318. Early voting at the clerk’s office will continue through Nov. 3.

Hours for early voting there are from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for on Nov. 3 when early voting will close at 5 p.m.

There will also be opportunities for early voting on Nov. 1 at the Tooele Senior Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

On Nov. 7, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Tooele County Building Auditorium at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City; the Tooele National Guard Armory at 16 S. First Street in Tooele City; Middle Canyon Elementary School at 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City; Overlake Elementary School at 2052 N. 170 West in Tooele City; the Dow James Building at 350 W. 400 North in Tooele City; and Grantsville High School at 155 E. Cherry Street in Grantsville.

Although all of Stansbury Park now votes by mail, there will be a polling location open at Stansbury High School on Nov. 7.

Any Tooele County voter may vote at any of the polling locations.

Voters who received a ballot by mail may vote in person on Nov. 7 by turning in their vote-by-mail ballot at the polling location where they vote. If they do not have their vote-by-mail ballot, voters may be allowed to vote in person by casting a provisional ballot so the clerk can make sure a vote-by-mail ballot is not also counted for that voter.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be posted marked no later than Nov. 6 to be valid. They may also be turned in at a polling location on Nov. 7.

For additional information or questions regarding the election process, contact Gillette at 435-843-3140.