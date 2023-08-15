I closed my last Matters of Faith article, “God understands our loneliness,” with this statement: “Our proximity to God is up to us and our proximity to others is often a matter of our choice.” If that statement is not burned into your memory I am not offended or even surprised; life goes on. However I did feel both of my assumptions required further explanation.

Let me begin with our proximity to God being up to us. The basis of the statement is that God has already accomplished everything necessary to guarantee our access or proximity to Him. This access was assured by Christ’s death on the cross and symbolized by the curtain in the Holy of Holies. “And when Jesus had cried out again in a loud voice, he gave up his spirit. At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom” (Matthew 27:50-51 NIV).

The second assumption is much less straight forward since it involves people and their relationships. The simple fact is that in any relationship you can only be responsible for your part. There are any number of relationship helps in scripture. One of my favorites is in Proverbs: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (15:1 NIV). Arguments may appear to be won by volume of speech, but a relationship has never been restored by one person drowning out the voice of another.

Loss of relationship may be the result of conflict, but may also be the result of neglect. What is interesting to me is that it is a “communication device” that appears to be related to our lack of communication.

Full disclosure; I do own what has been referred to as a smart phone and it is amazing; I can take pictures, make a shopping list, check my emails, purchase items, receive directions to avoid traffic, scan social media and even make phone calls. But I can also isolate myself, shut out significant people in my life and stop investing in real relationships.

One of the most likely unintended consequences of social media is that it can create a “counterfeit community.” The word counterfeit is defined as “an imitation intended to be passed off fraudulently or deceptively as genuine.”

We can, perhaps more than at any other time in human history, be so alone in a crowd. It may be scanning the web for the latest political comedy or chatting with people who may or may not be who or what they claim to be. I have heard it said that communication happens shoulder to shoulder, but there has been many times I have seen people walking side by side apparently worlds apart. I was intrigued as a watched an “older” couple order and eat their dinner with barely a word pass between them. They were connected — just not with each other.

I am not seeking to be judgmental or condemning but I would suggest real relationship requires us to be present emotionally; it requires effort and vulnerability. Tragically, our loneliness can be self inflicted; at times proximity depends on us.

Bill Upton is a retired chaplain of the Tooele City Police Department.