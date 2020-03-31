GOED launches plan to offer assistance to small businesses

Bridge loan program will fill the gap while waiting for federal help ♦

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced a plan to help Utah small business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was unveiled by GOED executive director Val Hale during the state’s daily COVID briefing on Monday afternoon.

The Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan program offers a bridge loan to the state’s small businesses with 50 or fewer employees, according to Hale.

The program is available beginning March 31, 2020, at 8 a.m.

“This new program will help many Utah small businesses struggling with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of assistance during this emergency in our country and our state,” Hale said. “We hope that this loan program will help keep Utah workers employed and businesses open for business, at least in some fashion, as we face today’s difficult challenges and uncertain health and economic conditions.”

Loan amounts range from $5,000 to $20,000 with 0% interest for up to a 60-month period. These loans are for businesses, not nonprofits, and cannot exceed three months of demonstrated operating expense. Payments are deferred for 12 months.

Applications for the Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan program opens each week, Monday morning until Friday at noon, until the funds are used, or the program has met immediate needs, with the option to secure additional funding from the Utah Legislature, the federal government, or both.

Initially, Hale said the program will be funded with $8 million of redirected stat economic development funds.

“Additional funding will be sought,” he said.

GOED will determine the eligibility of bridge loan applicants. Applying is not a guarantee of funding, Hale said.

Funding preference is given based on specific criteria available online.

Applications will be reviewed on a weekly basis by a committee chaired by Hale, and approved by the GOED Board.

Businesses that are interested in participating in the program must complete the online application and provide all supporting information and documentation. Companies are notified of their loan status by email at the beginning of the following week. Applicants enter into a contract with GOED to accept their loan.

Learn more about the Utah Leads Together Bridge Loan program criteria, eligibility, and required information on GOED’s website, business.utah.gov.