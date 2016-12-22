Golden Acres will next vote on a $1.6M fix for its water system

It’s time for residents of Golden Gardens in West Erda to vote.

The West Erda Improvement District, which exists to provide water to Golden Garden’s residents, has found a solution to the district’s failing water system.

But the improvements come with a $1.6 million price tag.

The Utah State Division of Drinking Water approved a funding package that would give WEID $1.6 million it needs to upgrade the system. Approximately half the Division of Drinking Water funding package is in the form of a grant. The remaining $800,000 would be in the form of a zero interest 30-year loan.

The plan also includes tying WEID into the Stansbury Park Improvement District’s water system, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

WEID’s well is old and worn out. Leaks in the casing allows surface water to enter the well, bringing with it pathogens — disease-causing germs — that have to be destroyed by boiling.

Attempts to repair the system have been unsuccessful, according to Tooele County Recorder Jerry Houghton, who serves as the system’s operator.

Tooele County assumed responsibility for WEID after the homeowners association that was running it dissolved 14 years ago.

WEID has 53 property owners in its boundary, but some have withdrawn from using WEID since WEID users have been required to boil their water before using it for more than a year.

There are 18 users remaining on WEID. They pay around $65 a month for water.

WEID users listened Tuesday night as a representative from the engineering firm Jones and DeMille presented options and costs.

Connecting to neighboring Erda Acres’ water system would be the least expensive option at $1.465 million. However, because Erda Acres is a private water system, legal problems with arranging the state loan prevented Erda Acres from being a viable choice.

Connecting to Tooele Valley Airport’s well was also considered. It was estimated this option would run around $2.5 million.

A new well and upgrade to the WEID system could be completed for $1.781 million. Not included in the construction price are annual operating costs, such as a certified water operator to run the system, billing and collecting, and maintenance. These costs would have to be born by the residents remaining on WEID water.

The third option is to run a water line to the north and connect with the Stansbury Park Improvement District.

This option would cost $1.79 million.

All costs of the connection to SPID, including water rights, would be paid by WEID.

At an estimated cost of $104 to $110 per month for the remaining 18-property owners using WEID water, the SPID connection is the option recommended by Jones and DeMille, the engineering firm contracted with by the county to find a solution for WEID.

Along with monthly water payments from the 18 property owners using WEID water, the remaining 235 property owners in WEID’s boundaries will pay $20 a month for access to WEID water for fire suppression.

In order to proceed with the SPID connection, 51 percent of WEID users must approve of the plan, including the bond for $1.6 million.

Postcards will be mailed to all WEID users, who must mark a yes or no vote and return the postcards to the county recorder office by Jan. 4.

The 18 full-users get one full vote while the 35 part-users get two tenths of a vote.

If WEID users don’t approve the $1.6 million deal, options are limited, according to Bateman.

“The Department of Environmental Quality has given WEID until July 2017 to solve the problem and bring the system into compliance,” Bateman said. “After that they are going to fine WEID $1,000 a day.”