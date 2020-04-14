Golf courses prove popular during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for people to get out and enjoy Tooele County’s spring weather while still maintaining proper social distancing, but the golf courses in Stansbury Park and Tooele are doing everything they can to provide a safe experience.

Stansbury Park Golf Course has remained open through the pandemic, while Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele reopened Friday after a two-week shutdown. Both courses have introduced a number of measures aimed at making golf a safe and relaxing experience for those looking to escape for a few hours.

“Most of our players don’t hit it down the middle, so they’re mostly separated anyway,” Stansbury Park Golf Course head pro Tom Costello joked. “I think for people who have been locked up inside, to get out and get some fresh air for a few hours, it’s been great that way.”

Costello said the pro shop is only allowing four customers at a time, and employees are going out on the course to sanitize ball washers and restrooms periodically. The course is also allowing golfers to hand their credit cards through an outside window to pay without actually having to come into the pro shop if they so desire.

“We sanitize the carts when they come in or before they go out,” Costello said. “All my staff, we wear rubber gloves in (the pro shop) and they wear masks. We want to be safe, we don’t want to get (COVID-19) and we just want to make it as safe as possible for people to play out here.”

Business has been strong at the Stansbury Park course, owing to a number of factors, including good weather in January, February and March.

“When the Salt Lake courses closed for a couple weeks, a lot of golfers were coming out here,” Costello said. “This week, we’ll probably go back to normal since Oquirrh Hills opened back up and the (Salt Lake) city and county courses opened back up.”

Oquirrh Hills shut down on March 28 at the request of Tooele City government, which owns the golf course. Prior to the closure, the course had enacted some safety measures, including the elimination of cash transactions, but those have been further strengthened after consultation with other courses across the state through the PGA of America.

“We were doing tee times every 10 minutes, and now we’re only doing two tee times every 30 minutes, essentially,” Oquirrh Hills head pro Cody Lopez said. “We’re doing all the same things as far as sanitizing.”

Golfers must reserve a tee time in advance, either online or by phone, and rental clubs are no longer available. Greens fees and cart rental fees can be paid by phone, with an online payment option to come, and there can only be one person per cart unless multiple riders live together. Bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed from the course, and the cups have been modified so players don’t have to reach into the holes to retrieve their balls.

The snack bar is closed and the pro shop is open only by appointment for one patron at a time. On the driving range, hitting stations are now more spaced out, and the ball dispenser, balls and buckets are all regularly sanitized.

“Everybody’s pretty understanding,” Lopez said. “They’re fully cooperating with all of our procedures.”