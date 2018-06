The Horseshoe Springs fire on June 9 in Skull Valley was a fast-moving fire whipped by high south winds. The fire agencies and firefighters who responded and fought the fire saved our place. We are deeply grateful they were able to do so, while our hearts go out to those who suffered losses to the fire.

We appreciate friends and neighbors and their offers of help. There is good in the world.

Kelly and Millie Russell

Grantsville