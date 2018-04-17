GOP convention ends with need for primary election

Tooele County Republicans will prepare for four primary races for Tooele County officials following the results of the party’s convention last week.

The Tooele County Republican Party held its nominating convention on Friday at the Utah Firefighter’s Museum and Memorial at Deseret Peak Complex.

“Between the delegate vote and petitions, all of the races will see primaries,” said Holly Crowley-Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairwoman, following the delegate vote at the convention.

Tooele County Republican Party rules require a candidate to receive 60 percent of delegates’ votes to avoid a primary. However, state law allows candidates to circumvent party conventions by collecting enough signatures from voters eligible to vote in the party’s primary.

The only race during the county Republican convention where a candidate received more than 60 percent of the vote was the county sheriff’s race.

Paul Wimmer, the incumbent sheriff, received 92 out of 116 delegate votes cast for 79 percent, while Sheriff candidate Dean Adams received 24 delegate votes.

Although Wimmer received enough votes to avoid a primary, Adams collected enough signatures prior to the convention to put his name on the primary ballot. Wimmer and Adams will face each other in a June 26 primary election open to voters in Tooele County registered as affiliated with the Republican Party.

Wimmer worked in the Tooele City Police Department for 15 years before he decided to run for Tooele County Sheriff in 2014. He was serving as the Tooele City assistant chief of police at the time.

Adams is retired from the Salt Lake and Tooele County Sheriff offices. He currently works for the Utah Department of Corrections as an Adult Probation and Parole Officer.

There is no candidate for county sheriff from any other political party, so the winner of the Republican primary in June will advance, uncontested, to the general election.

The delegate vote for County Commission Seat A was almost a tie. The vote was 58-57, with Mitch Hall, Lake Point, garnering a one-vote lead over Tom Tripp, Grantsville.

There is no Democratic candidate for County Commission Seat A, but the Republican primary winner will face Libertarian candidate Justin Baker, South Rim; Constitution Party candidate Jonathan Garrard, Lake Point; and Green Party candidate Brendan Phillips in the Nov. 6 General Election.

There were three Republican Party candidates for County Commission Seat B. The party’s convention eliminated Todd Stewart and sent Kendall Thomas and Brenda Faddis to a primary with a 64-52 vote in Thomas’ favor.

Thomas ran unsuccessfully twice as a Democrat for the Tooele County Commission.

Receiving a majority vote of the delegates at his first Republican convention was a surprise and a humbling experience, he said.

“There really are no partisan issues at the county level,” Thomas said. “I think the delegates responded to my experience, qualifications and fiscal conservatism.”

Thomas, Stockton, is a retired URS employee. He currently is the program director for the Tooele Education Foundation. Thomas has served on the Tooele County School Board and the Stockton Town Council.

Faddis, Stansbury Park, works in a managerial position for United Parcel Service. She was in a three-way primary race for the Republican nomination for the Tooele County Commission in 2016. For the last year Faddis has served on the Tooele County Government Study Committee.

The winner of the Republican nomination for County Commission Seat B will compete against Democrat Brenda Spearman, Stansbury Park, in the general election.

In the race for the Republican nomination for county auditor, Tracey Marz received 65 delegate votes for 56 percent of the votes cast. Alison McCoy received 51 votes. With neither candidate receiving 60 percent of the vote, both will advance to the primary.

The Democratic Party candidate for county auditor is Sam Woodruff.

The primary election will be June 26. Voters must be registered as affiliated with the Republican Party to vote in the Republican primary.

Voters may check their registration status, including party affiliation at https://vote.utah.gov.