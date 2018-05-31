GOP primary may begin next week

Ballots will be delivered to U.S. Postal Service starting Monday for Tooele County’s first election conducted entirely by mail ♦

While primary election day is almost four weeks away, voting may begin as early as next week, but exactly when depends on the U.S. Postal Service, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

Gillette said her office will deliver vote-by-mail ballots for the June 26 Republican Party primary in the county to the post office between June 4 and 8.

“I have no control over when they will be delivered,” Gillette said. “But voters can mark their ballots and return them as soon as they get them.”

Starting with the 2018 primary, all Tooele County elections will be conducted by mail, according to Gillette.

The switch to voting by mail was made for several reasons, she said.

For one, the county’s electronic voting machines were getting old and needed to be replaced, Gillette said. Secondly, most counties in Utah are already voting by mail, so Tooele County decided to join with other the other counties in purchasing new equipment for counting vote by mail ballots, she added.

Thirdly, almost half of Tooele County was voting by mail anyway. And vote-by-mail precincts had a higher voter turnout than other precincts, according to Gillette.

“Rather than sending everyone a paper ballot, we could have just handed out paper ballots at the polls,” Gillette said. “With our number of voters already voting by mail at 43 percent, it seemed more convenient for the voters to mail a ballot to everyone.”

Gillette explained voters have several options for returning their vote-by-mail ballots.

Voters can put a stamp on the return envelope and send their ballot back, Gillette said.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than the day before the election.They also must be received at the clerk’s office by the date of final vote count, or canvass, according to Gillette.

There are also four locations around the county where ballots can be dropped into a secure drop box, according to Gillette.

Those locations are: outside the east side of the Tooele County Building, the south side of Tooele City Hall, at Grantsville City Hall, and at the Stansbury Village Shopping Center in front of Anytime Fitness.

Ballots can also be delivered in person to the county clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

There will be four poll locations in Tooele County open on primary election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote by mail ballots may be dropped off at the poll locations during those hours.

The poll locations are: Middle Canyon Elementary School at 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City; the Grantsville Fire Station at 26 N. Center Street in Grantsville; Stansbury High School at 5300 N. Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park; and at the Tooele County building, 47 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

To vote in person at a poll on election day, voters will be given a paper ballot to mark that looks just like the one they received in the mail, according to Gillette.

However, in order to receive a ballot at a poll, voters must surrender the ballot that was mailed to them, otherwise they must cast a provisional ballot, Gillette said.

The poll locations will have a ballot marking device specifically for the use of the disabled.

While voters may mark and turn their ballots in as soon as they are received, Gillette cautioned that once a ballot is marked and returned, there are no take backs or do overs in voting.

Several steps will be taken with vote by mail ballots to protect the integrity of the election and the privacy of voters, according to Gillette.

Voters will sign an affidavit on the outside of their ballot before it is returned. Once the ballot is received at the clerk’s office, election workers will verify the signature against the five different signature samples the clerk’s office has on file for each voter.

“If we can’t verify the signature, the voter will be contacted by an election worker to resolve the problem,” Gillette said.

Once the signature is verified, the signature affidavit is removed from the ballot envelope before the envelope is opened and the ballot is prepared for counting.

This protects the right of voters to cast a secret ballot, according to Gillette.

The equipment and computers used for counting votes are stored in a secure location and used only for elections. While the vote count is displayed on the internet, the computers and equipment used in counting votes are never connected to the internet, according to Gillette.

“Nobody can hack into the system and change the vote count,” she said.

Voters can track their ballot’s status at the state website, https://vote.utah.gov. Under the voter info/track ballot tab, voters can see if a ballot was mailed to them, when their ballot was received at the clerk’s office, and when it was counted or if it was rejected.

Primary elections are part of the process for political parties to decide who will represent their party in the general election, Gillette said. The only party in Tooele County that is holding a primary in June 2018 is the Republican Party.

State law allows each party to determine who can vote in their primary. Republican Party rules only allow voters who are registered as affiliated with the Republican Party to vote in a Republican primary, according to the Utah State Elections Office.

Accordingly, only voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party will be mailed ballots for the primary election, Gillette said.

Utah code prohibits voters who are already registered as affiliated with one party from changing their party affiliation after May 29, according to the State Elections Office.

That means voters who are registered as affiliated with the Democratic party, or any other party rather than the Republican Party as of May 29, 2018, cannot vote in the 2018 Republican primary.

However, voters who are not registered as affiliated with any party may fill out a form and affiliate with the Republican Party and then receive a primary ballot at a poll location on primary election day, according to Gillette.

Voters can check their registration status, including party affiliation at the state website, https://vote.utah.gov.

In addition to voting by mail or in person on election day, early voting will be held on the third floor of the Tooele County Building on June 14, 15 and 21 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on June 22 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to Gillette.

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin will have primary election results posted online the morning after the election and detailed coverage of the primary election in the June 28 edition of the paper.