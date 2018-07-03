GOP winner for Senate Dist. 17 lost in Tooele County by 51 votes

A Tremonton man who has served in the state House of Representatives since 2015 won the Republican Primary on June 26 for one of two state Senate seats that represent parts of Tooele County.

Scott Sandall garnered 6,825 votes, or 52.9 percent of the votes cast, among the three counties included in Senate District 17, according to the unofficial election night vote tally.

His Republican primary opponent, Clark Davis, a former Brigham City mayor, received 6,077 votes.

While Sandall won the total vote count throughout the multi-county Senate District, he trailed Davis by 51 votes in Tooele County.

In Tooele County, Senate District 17 includes Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon and Ophir. The district also includes parts of Box Elder and Cache counties.

The winner of the general election will replace Sen. Pete Knudson, R-Brigham City, who did not run for re-election. Knudson has served in the state Senate since 1999.

In the Nov. 6 general election, Sandall will face Democratic candidate Michael Keil from Stansbury Park.

Senate District 12 also includes part of Tooele County. Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, is the incumbent senator representing District 12. He had no opposition in the June 26 primary.

Thatcher, Democrat Clare Collard, and Green Party candidate Abrian Velarde will be on the ballot for Senate District 12 in the general election.

Senate District 12 includes Tooele City, East Erda, Pine Canyon, Magna, and parts of West Valley City and West Jordan. Both Collard and Velarde are from Magna.