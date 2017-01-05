Gordon Ray Manzione, age 86, passed away on Jan. 3, 2017, at his home in Tooele, Utah, surrounded by family. Gordon was born May 30, 1930, in Beaver, Utah, to Joseph A. Manzione Sr. and Anna LaPriel White. He was the third of six sons in the family. Gordon is survived by his brother Frank Manzione and is preceded in death by his brothers Joseph A. Jr., Howard, Richard and Larry. He attended school in Beaver, Utah, and graduated from Beaver High School. Gordon played football and basketball for Beaver High. After high school he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. Gordon graduated from the College of Southern Utah (CSU). While at CSU, Gordon met Janine Robinson who he married on Aug. 14, 1954, in Paragonah, Utah. Gordon and Janine were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple. He was employed by Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 32 years and loved his job. Gordon lived in Tooele for 56 years and was a big supporter of his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities. He was an active member of the LDS Church and served in several positions including bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilman, and ward and stake clerk. Gordon served with his wife as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Gordon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janine, and children Barbara, Janet (Rob) Johnson, Rodney (Sharleen), Elaine (Roger) Brady, Stephen (Jeanne), David (Maresa), Karen (Richard) Douglas and Denise. He is preceded in death by daughter Bonnie Rae. He is the proud grandpa of 30 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at noon in the Tooele North Stake Center, 580 N. 270 East, Tooele, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main in Tooele, and Saturday at the church from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Tooele City Cemetery. We appreciate the love, support, and service given to Gordon and our family by the many caregivers and friends.