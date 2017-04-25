Goshutes spruce up Ibapah reservation with 75 new trees

Goshutes who live on the Ibapah reservation will be busy the next few days planting new trees for beautification and wind breaks.

“We received 75 trees and they will go to families living on the upper reservation,” said Melissa Opphenhiem of the Goshute Housing Authority. “We have 27 homes up there,”

The Goshutes also got an early jump on both Earth Day and Arbor Day with activities on Friday that included a community clean-up, art contests and a luncheon. Official Earth Day was last Saturday and Arbor Day is this coming Friday.

“The Goshute Housing Authority invited us to come out and talk about the trees and how to plant them,” said Scott Zeidler, urban and community forester for the Utah Division of Forestry. The Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation of Utah and Nevada received a $600 grant from the U.S. Department of Natural Resources to buy the trees, he said.

Supplying the trees was a cooperative effort between Utah and Nevada Divisions of Forestry.

“The trees were delivered on Thursday by Gary Reese of the Nevada Division of Forestry,” Ziedler said. “They were grown in Carson City, Nevada, so they are acclimated to the region.” Some of the trees were planted on Friday at a park.

Zeidler traveled to the Ibapah Goshute Reservation, about 60 miles south of Wendover, for the first time last Friday. He normally works along the Wasatch Front. On Friday morning, he gave a demonstration on how to plant the trees.

Six species of trees were delivered to the reservation, including Ponderosa Pine, Bur Oak, Scotch Pine, Rocky Mountain Bristlecone, Lace Bark Elm and Black Pine.

“We haven’t done this in the past, but we would like to do this every year around this time of year,” Zeidler said. “These trees will be good; they will provide shade and places for the birds to nest in. Spring is a favorable time to plant, especially this year with all the rain showers.”

Zeidler said there hadn’t been a lot of planting of trees since 1990 when the reservation received a grant and trees were planted at Ibapah Elementary.

“We encourage they plant a variety of species of trees each year,” he said.

Janice Steele said she wanted to plant a few trees for the future.

“I want to plant these little trees for the little ones,” she said. “I lived out here and then was gone for 25 years. I came back four years ago.”

Dennis Naranjo said he picked up three trees to plant at his house.

“I lived out here when I was younger in the ’60s and finally got out,” he said. “Then I went to Arizona, but would come out here and spend summers. Then I moved to Las Vegas and worked for a slot-machine company and then drove city buses for 25 years. I’m 68 years old now and just want to relax out here in the peace and quiet.”

Council member Richard Henriod also picked up some trees.

“I work for the housing authority and help do maintenance — fix roofs, whatever is needed. I go to Wendover once a week to pick up supplies,” Henriod said.

After the tree-planting demonstration, the small group traveled back to the tribal headquarters for lunch and other activities.

Clell Pete, with the Goshute Environmental Protection Agency, said protecting sage grouse and their habitat on the reservation is important. He said that Reese from the Nevada Division of Forestry had come out to look at leks on the reservation.

“It is important that we don’t lose the habitat or the birds,” Pete said.

He said another important issue is protecting water sources on the reservation.

“We’re fighting against Las Vegas wanting to pump our water,” he said. Pete said he grew up on the reservation and wants to preserve the natural resources.

“We have a lot of springs out here that recharge this time of year; it has been a good spring with all the rain,” he said.

Pete said 70 percent of the reservation is rangeland and excellent habitat for elk and deer. He showed off some photos of elk, deer and cougars taken on the reservation by hunters.

Meanwhile, Zeidler was impressed with the natural habitat and beauty of the Deep Creek range and the valley.

“The rangelands and strings of trees following the creeks away from the mountains here are what I envision might have existed in the valleys of the Wasatch Front upon the arrival of the Mormon pioneers,” Zeidler said.

He added, “While at the tribal offices, I looked westward into the meadow and spotted some elk down in the willows, just 300 yards from the complex. It’s an interesting assortment of natural resources in the Deep Creek Valley and on the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation.”