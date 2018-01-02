Gossett passionate about saving lives

Last September, Jon Gossett searched all night for a person he knew was suicidal.

“He was one of the boys who came to our first support group back in 2014,” Gossett said. “I searched for him all night long, but it was too late. We didn’t get to him on time. He died by suicide.

“I thought to myself ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was ready to give up,” he added. “But my wife and I thought that if we don’t keep doing this, who else is going to do it?”

Gossett is the president of Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization he co-founded in 2014.

Jon and Tracy Gossett moved to Tooele in 2001 when Jon’s father, who lived in Tooele, was diagnosed with cancer.

“We bought a home two doors away from my dad and mom,” Gossett said. “We had been living in Sandy and planned to move back there in three years. But we’re still here. Our children were in high school here and they didn’t want to move back.”

Gossett graduated from Orem High School in 1989 and married Tracy in 1994. They have four children: David, 28, Sarah, 24, Amelia, 21, and Triston, 19.

The Life’s Worth Living co-founder owns Renaissance Tileworks, Inc. He has installed ceramic tile for the past 30 years.

“I started as an apprentice when I lived in Sacramento,” Gossett said. “When I came back from my mission to Fort Worth, Texas. I got right back into tile work. It’s what I knew.”

Gossett said he became involved with Life’s Worth Living when his son Triston, who was a wrestler at Tooele High School, came home and told him one of his teammates had taken his life.

“On a Thursday, we heard that Daniel Aragon had taken his own life, then on the next Saturday we heard Jed Hansen had taken his own life, and then about two weeks later, we heard another young man had taken his life,” Gossett said.

“I was talking to Jed’s sister Becca (Brown) and we were having a hard time at the funeral,” he added. “Becca was struggling with the questions as to what she could have done or what we could have done. She wanted to do something so we started the foundation not really knowing what we were doing.

“We were a bit surprised at first. At the first meeting we had 15 people, and five of those were young adults who were struggling,” Gossett said.

Jed Hansen’s father, Ed, said Gossett and his daughter co-founded the foundation, but Gossett has been the one who pushed it and made it happen.

“He is very committed to it and wants to make sure it is successful. He’s very passionate about suicide prevention,” Hansen said.

The efforts of Life’s Worth Living Foundation and other suicide awareness organizations in Tooele County are paying off.

There were 22 deaths by suicide in Tooele County in 2014 and 13 deaths by suicide in 2015, according to data from the Utah Department of Health.

According to a recent SHARP (Student Health and Risk Prevention) survey, the number of Tooele County School District students who reported they had attempted suicide in the last year dropped from 8.9 percent in 2015 to 7.8 percent in 2017.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” Gossett said. “There definitely is a need for this type of organization. It’s not any fun; it’s not like working at Disneyland. I don’t get paid. For some reason, it’s something that I just need to do.”

He estimates he spends approximately 30 hours per week on Life’s Worth Living Coalition activities. Gossett said he does have a lot of help now with nine people on the board of directors, and a community coalition of 54.

“The trick is getting all those people trained. We’re on the verge of being able to do some great things. We went four years without losing anybody, and then we lost a person in September,” Gossett said.

Yet, many who are aware of the foundation’s work would conclude that “great things” have been done and are continuing to make a difference in the community.