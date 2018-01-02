Gossett personally involved in leading suicide prevention efforts each day

One night last year Jon Gossett, president and co-founder of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, woke up and told his wife that he was going to walk to Wendover.

She said, “you’re crazy” and rolled over and went back to sleep, according to Gossett.

Tracy Gossett, who serves on the foundation’s board, said she has become accustomed to her husband’s crazy ideas.

A few months later, the couple, along with other board members and a few friends of the foundation, marched 100 miles to Wendover to raise suicide awareness in all corners of Tooele County.

That march, and a long list of achievements done in the name of suicide awareness and prevention, have earned Jon Gosset the Tooele Transcript Bulletin’s 2017 Person of the Year award.

The state and Tooele County’s rate of people who die by suicide has long been higher than the national average, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Health. In 2014, Jon Gossett decided it was time to do something about the county’s suicide problem. That’s when he helped organize the Life’s Worth Living Foundation.

There was good news for the Gossetts and others in Tooele County working for suicide prevention, awareness and education in 2017. The Tooele County School District was the only school district in the state with a decrease in suicidality from two years ago, according to the biennial Student Health and Risk Prevention survey.

Jon Gossett was quick not to claim credit for the decline. Instead, he pointed to a collaborative effort between the foundation, Tooele City’s Communities that Care, the Tooele County Health Department, the Tooele County School District and Valley Behavioral Health.

Yet, Jon Gossett was personally involved in many suicide awareness and education activities in 2017.

Not only did he walk to Wendover, he was also involved in benefit concerts, a training session for Tooele County’s religious leaders, training programs for youth groups, businesses, schools and community groups, the foundation’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival,” a community presentation, and book signing on addiction and recovery.

Jon Gossett also participated in education programs with Mountain West Medical Center, attended the Utah Prevention Coalition Summit, planned community movie previews, helped with the foundation’s annual golf tournament, and supported the Children’s Justice Center and the Denny’s Thanksgiving Dinner Project.

Jon Gossett also represented the foundation at the state capitol during the legislative session for the annual “Non-Profit Day at the Hill,” where the foundation’s suicide prevention efforts led to it being recognized by the Legislature.

Suicide prevention and training efforts don’t only happen during formal foundation events for Jon Gossett. He uses his suicide prevention training in conversations with friends and strangers on the street.

Jon Gossett responds to calls and Facebook messages in the middle of the night. Sometimes it is somebody with suicidal thoughts, other times it is to provide comfort and support to people who have lost a loved one to death by suicide.

One night in 2017, Jon Gossett received a text at 3 a.m. from a friend whose son had sent a text indicating he was suicidal. Gossett picked up his friend, and on on a hunch, they drove to Park City and searched for hours for the friend’s son. They found him, but it was too late, Jon Gossett said.

Jon Gossett left his wife on their anniversary in 2017 and spent the night in an Intermountain Healthcare hospital offering support for a family touched by suicide.

In addition to the foundation’s suicide prevention, awareness and education programs, as the foundation’s president, Jon Gossett is involved in the foundation’s administration. He, along with other board members, makes sure the foundation is ready for audits by the Utah Department of Commerce, has insurance to cover officers and board members from potential lawsuits, liability insurance that covers the foundation’s activities, and that the foundation is in compliance with Internal Revenue Service regulations, along with other administrative functions.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation is a member of the Utah Nonprofits Association. Jon Gossett and other foundation board members have attended training sessions put on by the Utah Nonprofit Association to learn how to effectively lead the foundation.

The foundation has 10 board members and a service coalition with 56 active volunteers, according to Jon Gossett.

Jon Gossett works full-time as a contractor. He receives no compensation from the foundation. In addition to his work and volunteer responsibilities with the foundation, Jon and Tracy Gossett are also serving a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ addiction recovery program.

The other board members of the foundation are also active in the foundation’s activities and administration, according to Jon Gossett.

“I’m not the only one that answers calls in the middle of the night,” Jon Gossett said. He stressed that suicide prevention is a community effort.

“Be there for your neighbor,” he said. “If you see somebody who is struggling or looks down, don’t be afraid to approach them and talk to them, even if you don’t know them. Don’t think somebody else will do it. You have to approach it as if you are the only to notice it, because you just might be the only one to reach out to them.”