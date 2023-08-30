Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Airplanes showed off their many tricks at the Wendover Air Show on Saturday.
  • Crowds walk through a vintage airplane at the air show.
  • The Wendover Air Show provided the opportunity to see a variety of aircraft up in the air and to examine them close up and the ground. The show included a variety of ground activities including a World War II ground crew reenactment group.

August 30, 2023
Got Air? Wendover Air Show took to the sky, showed off their insane flying skills

The Wendover Air Show was held on Saturday, August 26 at the Historic Wendover Airfield. This year’s show included five hours of air show flying with modern and vintage aircrafts on display. On the ground the show included exhibits by the Utah Military Vehicle Club, the Arizona Ground Crew WWII re-enactment group, a car show and other fun activities.

Special guest, Norris Jernigan, was able to attend the airshow. Jernigan was a clerk with the 393rd Bomb Squadron Intelligence Office. The 393rd Bomb Squadron, 509th Composite Group controlled the modified B-29s that flew the atomic missions. Norris served in Wendover with the atomic mission group and then deployed with the unit.

Photos courtesy DeeAnna Croasmun

