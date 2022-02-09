Gov. Cox comes to town

Talks jobs, transportation, rail and referendums ♦

While state legislators were busy working on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning, Feb. 3, Gov. Spencer Cox found time to get away for a rural day.

This time he visited Tooele County.

Cox met with Tooele County Council members, toured the Lakeview Business Park, the Peterson Industrial Depot and Tooele Technical College. He had lunch at Tooele Tech with college staff, county council members and staff, mayors from cities and towns in Tooele County and other county leaders.

Before returning to the capitol, Cox visited with the Tooele Transcript Bulletin editorial board where he discussed transportation, jobs, and water.

The question put to Cox dealt with the relationship between jobs, transportation, growth and clean air in Tooele County.

The Transcript Bulletin set the scene: with 47% of Tooele County’s workforce age 16 and over traveling out of the county to find work, as the county grows, the need to increase the capacity to move people in and out of the county also grows — if Tooele County is to remain a place that provides the workforce for the Wasatch Front, especially Salt Lake County. Better roads or public transportation, with state support are needed.

An alternative is to grow Tooele County’s employment base so more county residents can work locally, reducing the need for transportation alternatives and improving air quality by reducing the number of vehicles commuting.

“The economic development solution is the best of all the answers,” Cox said. “Tooele County was hit hard by the great recession. To see the turn around is truly remarkable.”

Cox said he has friends, people he grew up with and went to school with, from Sanpete County that have moved to Tooele County and are raising their families here.

“They say Tooele is just like Sanpete, but with more opportunities, more jobs,” he said.

Cox said the core of his tour and conversations with leaders of Tooele County on Thursday was to look at what the County has been doing with economic growth and job development.

“You have jobs coming in,” he said. “Manufacturers are looking at coming here. The County’s logistics play a role. I am very optimistic that the jobs are coming. They will be here and the trend will be reversed, so people that live here can stay here and not have to go Salt Lake Valley for work.”

When it comes to state transportation alternatives, Cox said there have been some improvements, but significant improvements will be costly.

“We’ve made some strides with the new interchange (Midvalley Highway),” he said. “It has alleviated some things. The next piece of the puzzle is another lane (the eastbound auxiliary lane on I-80 from exit 99 to SR-201). After that, the Lake Point area is a tough nut to crack. It may be over a quarter of a billion dollars for what needs to be done next.”

Rail should play a role in Tooele County’s public transportation infrastructure, according to Cox.

“I’m a big believer in rail,” he said. “The state made a massive investment in rail for mass transit along the Wasatch Front. We’ll be paying those bills for 30 years. We are now talking about infrastructure for light rail, heavy rail, and mass transit — extending those into Utah and Tooele counties — to reach population centers and keep people off the road. Tooele will be the beneficiary of that.”

Cox said he was more concerned about the availability of water in Tooele County.

“You don’t have rivers and reservoirs out here,” he said. “While you’re not at capacity of the hydrology of the valley, but you are rapidly approaching your capacity.

Part of the drain on the water supply has been that Tooele County has been the answer to the housing crisis on Wasatch Front for a long time, according to Cox.

“Keeping workers on the Wasatch Front means more density,” he said. “We are running out of room this way (gesturing width), but done this way (gesturing height) — strategically and in the right places — we can maintain an extreme high quality of life while building up, along the Wasatch Front.”

Cox said he heard Tooele County and City leaders today talking about developing water resources.

“There are ways to move and store water,” he said. “So people can continue to live here. Water can be stored and we can find ways to replenish the aquifer — that’s the best place to store water, underground in the aquifer.”

On growth and land use issues, Cox said he favors local control, but referendums — not just in Tooele County — make it too easy to overturn decisions of local authorities.

“We need to find a balance with referendums,” he said. “It’s too easy to overturn decisions of local authorities. If people don’t like them — vote them out. At some point we need to let them make decisions and stand by those decisions.”

When it comes to the state stepping in and requiring accommodations in land use planning, Cox said he is talking about a trade off with infrastructure spending.

“If the state is going to come in and invest in public transportation infrastructure — like putting in light rail with a station for a community — that would be the perfect place for some density housing so people can walk to the station and take the train instead of plugging up the freeway. These are the types of conversations we are having with communities. If we invest money in a community, the community has some obligation around that investment.”