Gov. Herbert extends school closure to end of school year

Online learning to continue ♦

The state’s soft school closure will extend through the end of the 2020 school year.

That’s Gov. Gary Herbert announced Tuesday afternoon during the state’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

“To continue to slow the spread, this is not the time to have schools back open,” Herbert said. “We need to extend the soft closure through the remainder of the year.”

Herbert said the decision to extend the closure was made after consulting with the state school board and superintendent.

Herbert originally announced a soft closure of Utah’s school district and charter schools on March 13. The closure was to run from March 16-27. On March 23, Herbert announced that the soft closure would run from through May 1.

Herbert directed that during the soft closure schools were to continue student learning remotely, either by internet or through other methods.

Schools were also to make plans to continue with lunch service to students.

Teachers in the Tooele County School District continued student learning with one of two online learning platforms.

Teachers who were already using the Canvas online learning platform continued to use Canvas. Other teachers used Google Classroom.

If a family doesn’t have internet or computer access, schools provide instructional packets as an alternative for students.

Online learning and “grab and go” meals will continue in the school district with the extended soft closure, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

The last day of classes for the 2020 school year is May 21, according to the school district’s calendar.

What isn’t certain yet is how the extended closure will affect graduation ceremonies and other end of the school year traditions.

“We know there are still many unanswered questions and we will provide information as soon as it becomes available. Thanks for your patience and support during this unprecedented time,” reads the school district’s website.