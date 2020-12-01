Gov. Herbert’s new health order

Masks still required in Tooele County ♦

Gov. Gary Herbert took to Facebook live and local media channels to address the public with a new health order on Nov. 23.

Herbert’s previous state of emergency order from Nov. 9 expired on Nov 23. It stated that all individuals were required to wear a mask in public and when within six feet of anyone they don’t live with.

His Nov. 9 order also stated that individuals were not allowed to gather with individuals outside of their immediate households for the two weeks that the order was in place.

Herbert put the previous state of emergency into place in order to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as ICU’S neared capacity, he said.

On Nov. 23., Herbert announced that the state’s transmission index system, which puts counties in Utah in a low, moderate, or high risk for the virus based upon case counts, ICU data, and positivity rates, will resume.

During the two weeks the state of emergency order was in place, the transmission index was suspended, because Herbert wanted to complete a “hard reset” to lower case counts.

Currently, Tooele County is in the high level of the index.

At the high index level, face coverings are required and social gatherings are limited to 10

people or less, but the ban on gatherings with non-household members has been dropped.

During his live video, Herbert stated that the “rules” stated in his Nov. 9 order that expired were now no longer required, but they were strongly recommended.

He also continued to call individuals living in the state to action.

“We can do better,” he said.

As part of a new health order, all participants in school extracurricular activities, including students, coaches, and staff, will be tested for COVID-19 every other week beginning on Nov. 30.

Previously, Herbert suspended extracurricular activities in the state of emergency order.

For school club sports, dance studios, and other similar events, event coordinators must check symptoms of participants before every practice or event.

For businesses, the quarantine period of employees who have been exposed to the virus has been reduced.

They are now allowed to return to work within seven days if they have tested negative and haven’t displayed any symptoms of the virus.