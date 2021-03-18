Govenor Cox issues drought emergency declaration

90% of state in extreme drought ♦

Despite late winter storms, Gov.Spencer Cox issued an executive order on Wednesday declaring a state of emergency in Utah due to drought conditions.

“We’ve been monitoring drought conditions carefully and had hoped to see significant improvement from winter storms,” said Cox. “Unfortunately, we have not received enough snow to offset the dry conditions. I ask Utahns to evaluate their water use and find ways to save not only because of current drought conditions but also because we live in one of the driest states in the nation.”

The declaration allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to officially begin the process that may provide access to state or federal emergency resources.

With 100% of the state in at least the moderate drought category and 90% of the state experiencing extreme drought, the state’s Drought Review and Reporting Committee, during its March 15 meeting, recommended the governor issue the drought declaration, which activates the Drought Response Committee.

Brian Steed, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, chairs both committees.

Following a record dry summer and fall, this winter’s snowpack is about 70% of average for the year. For snowpack to reach average, Utah’s mountains would need to receive the remaining 30% before it starts to melt significantly, typically the first week in April. There is around a 10% chance of this occurring, according to state officials.

Current soil moisture is also at the lowest levels since monitoring began in 2006.

“Extremely dry soils mean that when we do receive precipitation, the ground will soak it up first and reduce the runoff that typically fills reservoirs, lakes and streams,” Steed said. “We urge people to consider ways they can save water and help be part of the solution. The state also offers water-saving and money-saving rebates to help with both indoor and outdoor conservation.”

The Division of Water Resources is tasked with monitoring the state’s water supply availability. This is done through regular drought webinars and monitoring conditions throughout the state. As conditions failed to improve, the division recommended the Drought Review and Reporting Committee consider additional actions, including recommending an official drought declaration, which activates the Drought Response Committee. The Utah Response Plan outlines the process.

The Drought Response Committee has six task forces, consisting of state, federal, and local government officials along with representatives of some private organizations. The six task forces look at water supply, municipal water and sewer systems, agriculture, commerce and tourism, wildfire, wildlife, and economic impacts.

Most of Tooele County is a state of exceptional drought, the highest drought level, with a portion of the northern part of the county in the extreme drought condition, the second highest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.