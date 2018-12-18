Government agencies hone plan to preserve habitat for greater sage-grouse Seek public comment by Jan. 3

The public has until Jan. 3 to comment on the latest version of a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) focused on the preservation of habitat for the greater sage-grouse, according to John Shivic, national sage-grouse coordinator for the U.S. Forest Service.

Shivic provided a brief background on progress made since 2010 when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) concluded that the greater sage-grouse was warranted for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

“In 2015 we rushed and tried to get some plans together as adequate regulatory mechanisms to save the bird. We concluded the greater sage-grouse did not need to be listed as an endangered species,” Shivic said Thursday night during a public meeting at the Tooele County Health Department.

He said new scientific information has prompted the Forest Service to propose amendments to the 2015 plan. The latest DEIS was published on Oct. 5 of this year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service.

The latest version is titled “Greater Sage-grouse Proposed Land Management Amendments for the Intermountain and Rocky Mountain Regions.”

Shivic said the amendments were added after great effort from the BLM, the Forest Service and state officials from Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada.

An area of concern in Tooele County for sage-grouse habitat is the Sheeprock Mountains located south of Vernon.

“We worry about the lows and we celebrate the highs, but the Sheeprock [Mountains] population doesn’t look like it’s rebounding like populations usually do,” said Lorien Belton in 2015.

Belton is facilitator of several sage-grouse working groups, including the local West Desert working group for Utah State University’s Community-Based Conservation Program.

The DEIS is hundreds of pages long, but there are sections on each state.

Proposed habitat conditions for designated sage-grouse areas in Utah would vary depending on the season, according to the DEIS.

Those seasons include the brood-rearing summer season from June 16 to Oct. 31, the breeding and nesting season from March 1 to June 15 and the winter season from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28.

“We’ve learned a lot from new science which gave us more clarity for the plan,” Shivits said. He said all the agencies worked together, but each state’s plan varies.

“The State of Utah is revising its plan now,” Shivits said.

Some of the new science has focused on livestock grazing and its effect on sage-grouse.

The Utah management approach is to conduct habitat assessments in various allotments. There are 41 breeding habitat allotments in Utah.

If an assessment identifies the habitat in less than desired seasonal habitat condition, researchers should determine the factors limiting the desired results.

One of the proposed changes includes not trailing livestock through greater sage-grouse habitat during the breeding season.

Also, in priority and general habitat management areas, construction of water developments that would cause adverse effects to the greater sage-grouse habitat would be prohibited.

Tooele County Wildlife Federation President Rick Smith suggested that driving ATVs through sensitive habitat could be a major threat to the survival of greater sage-grouse.

“I love ATVs, but they could be disturbing sage-grouse habitat,” Smith said. “I’m 100 percent in favor of conservation and wildlife management.”

A final EIS and draft decision will be made by late February, 2019. People can then formally object to the draft decision until late April, 2019. A final record of decision should be signed by the end of July, 2019.

The FWS considers the greater sage-grouse an “indicator species,” meaning its decline reflects the decline of the larger sagebrush landscape – one of the most imperiled ecosystems in the United States. More than 350 other species rely on sagebrush habitat, including elk, pronghorn, mule deer and golden eagles.

The DEIS is available online. People should search “sage-grouse information” on the Forest Service Intermountain Region Website at www.fs.usda.gov.

Shivik can be reached at (801) 625-5667.