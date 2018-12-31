Government study committee wins Person of the Year Award

Committee’s 2,500 hours of volunteer labor gave voters the chance to shape the future of Tooele County’s form of government ♦

The Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee logged over 2,500 hours of volunteer labor with the estimated value of $312,500 while reviewing the county’s form of government.

By a majority 52.7 percent, local voters last November accepted the study committee’s final report and recommendation to change the county’s form of government.

For their sacrifice of time and effort on behalf of the citizens of Tooele County — both present and future — the study committee’s members have earned the Tooele Transcript Bulletin’s 2018 Person of the Year Award.

Because of the study committee’s work and voter support, on Jan. 1, 2021, the county’s three-member County Commission will become history and the county will be led by a five-member part-time legislative council and an appointed county manager.

The study committee started weekly meetings in February 2017 with 11 members appointed by a special appointment council.

Through attrition, the ranks of the committee were eventually reduced to nine members: Rob Clausing, Lake Point; Robin Douglas, Tooele City; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Eric Gumbrecht, Tooele City; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; Howard Murray, Grantsville; Daniel Pacheco, Tooele City; Kent Sagers, Vernon; Silas Smith, Grantsville and Maria Sweeten, Erda.

These committee members unanimously approved the study committee’s 64-page final report.

“It is the recommendation of the Study Committee that the state of Utah minimum default three-member county commission form of county government be abandoned and replaced with a council-manager form of government … As such it is proposed that Tooele County shall be governed by a part-time five member county council elected by districts and an appointed county manager,” reads the study committee’s core recommendation in its final report.

The process of studying the County’s government began in 2016. That’s when Erik Gumbrecht, Tracy Shaw, Jeff McNeil, Elliot Lawrence, and Matt McCarty sponsored a petition to put the question of forming a study committee on the November 2016 general election ballot after the County Commission denied a request to initiate the study.

Subsequently, 65 percent of the people who voted in the November 2016 election approved the formation of a committee to study and possibly recommend a change in county’s form of government.

That election triggered a process and timetable outlined in state code to select a study committee to perform the study, and report the committee’s recommendations.

To choose the members of the study committee, state code called for three people — one selected by the County Commission, one selected by state legislators who represent Tooele County, and one selected by the petition sponsors — to select two additional people to join them on a five-member appointment council.

State code allowed for the appointment council to appoint between seven and 11 people from the county to serve on the study committee.

The state legislators chose Kim Halladay. The County Commission picked Scott Rybarik. The petition sponsors’ choice was Charlie Roberts.

Halladay, Roberts, and Rybarik selected Bob Gowans and Tracy Shaw to join them on the appointment council.

After a public process that included applications and interviews, the 11 members of the study committee were selected from a pool of 60 applicants.

Outlined in state code, the study committee’s mission was to recommend whether or not the three-member commission form of government should be changed. If a change was recommended, the study committee was charged by state law to draft a detailed plan of the proposed change with implementing provisions.

The study committee was also to report on “additional recommendations to improve efficiency and economy of the administration of county government,” according to state code.

The state Legislature has approved four forms of government for counties other than the current three-member commission.

Those alternate forms are: an expanded county commission with five to seven commissioners; a county council with an appointed county manager; or a county council and an elected mayor.

The study committee spent most of 2017 meetly weekly on Thursday evenings in a room of the Tooele County Health Department building. Committee members heard from a representative of Envision Utah, the director of the Utah Association of Counties, and the author of UAC’s resource guide on county government.

They discussed their research and findings, then rated the forms of government using a multi-criteria scale. They discussed, agreed and disagreed. When the study came to an end, there were tears.

The committee not only met weekly, they also traveled the county and the state at their expense.

Members of the committee interviewed Tooele County’s elected officers and department heads, including the county commissioners.

The study committee conducted an internet-based survey of county employees.

The committee held public input meetings in every community in the county.

County officials in counties using other forms of government, as well as officials from counties using the three-member commission, were contacted by the study committee, some electronically some in person.

They visited other county commission meetings.

Committee members spent countless hours writing. Volume 1 of their final report is 64 pages long. Volume II, which contains meeting minutes, powerpoint presentations, and every scrap of data collected by the committee, is more than 300 pages long.

This work was all completed by volunteers, even though state law directed the County Commission to fund reasonable requests for support including consultants, independent legal counsel, and secretarial staff.

After eight months of studying all five forms of county government, the study committee decided to focus its study on the appointed manager/council and the expanded five-member county commission as possibilities for Tooele County.

The opinion of the majority of the study committee was that while the current three-member commission form of government was not one of the final options to be studied by the committee, it remained a viable option because if voters reject a change, the three-member commission will be retained.

The next few months of study committee meetings focused on details of implementation for the appointed manager/county council and the five-member commission forms of government.

Among those details were the cost of each form, the size of the council, election of council or commission by districts, at-large, or a combination.

After reviewing information on the implementation of the two forms of government, the study committee voted 8-0, with one member absent, to recommend a five-member elected county council with an appointed manager as the form of government for Tooele County.

Study Committee member Robin Douglas explained that she had heard over and over from the public that they want better representation and transparency in their county government.

The council/manager form of government, with clearly defined roles — a separate manager and a five-member elected council — would provide what the people want, she said.

The study committee plowed ahead and prepared plans for the county’s transition from a three-member commission to a five-member council with an appointed manager.

The study committee showed up at the County Clerk’s office in February 2018, one year after its first meeting, and presented a final report to the county. But the report alone was not enough to get the study committee’s recommendation in front of voters.

State law required either a vote of the county commission or a petition signed by 10 percent of the county’s voters, to get the study committee’s recommendation on a ballot.

And the County Commission had made it clear to the study committee during the study process that it had no intention to put the committee’s recommendation on a ballot.

However, at the time the study committee finished its report, the state Legislature was considering legislation that would alter the process of changing a county’s form of government.

Study committee member Daniel Pacheco, and Jeff McNeill, one of the sponsors of the petition to create the study committee, testified at a Senate committee hearing in favor of the legislation.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, who represents part of Tooele County, submitted amendments to the proposed legislation from the Senate floor.

Thatcher’s amendments allowed for the recommendation of a county government study committee, which was already under way at the time the new legislation becomes effective, to be placed directly on a ballot without a second petition, if voters approved the initiation of the study with at least a 60-percent vote.

The legislation passed both houses of the state Legislature with only two “no” votes.

As the initial vote to create the Tooele County study committee passed with a 65 percent vote, its recommendation was advanced to a ballot without a petition or a vote by the County Commission.

Placed on the ballot as Proposition 6, the study committee’s recommendation spawned the organization of two political issues committees.

A group named “No Prop 6 (aka No Prop 6 Tooele)” and another group named “Tooele County Prop 6 (aka Prop 6)” registered with the Utah Lt. Governor’s office.

The primary officers for the Tooele County Prop 6 committee were Erik Gumbrecht and Maria Sweeten of Erda, both of whom were study committee members. Gumbrecht was one of the sponsors of the petition that put the creation of a study committee on the 2016 ballot.

Gumbrecht, former Tooele County Republican Party chairman, said he was not necessarily unhappy with the present form of government or commissioners. He just wanted to take a look at the options.

“Every system has pros and cons,” Gumbrecht said. “If the state of Utah offers us choices, I think it’s our responsibility to see which one is the best fit.”

In the foreward of its final report, the study committee wrote, “Pain need not be the cause of change. As a free people we have the right to monitor and review the processes, procedures, and performance of our government organizations, and as deemed appropriate and within the boundaries of our laws, make adjustments where necessary.

“… this completed work is freely and voluntarily donated to the community of Tooele County, for the love, dedication and improvement of our Tooele County community. The work itself provides a recommendation to the community of Tooele County that it’s time to change.”