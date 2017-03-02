Government study group sets timeline for review process

Committee also OKs electronic media for transparency ♦

The committee tasked with studying Tooele County’s form of government adopted a timeline for its work during a meeting Tuesday.

The timeline includes six major milestones. They are:

1. Completion of organizational work by March 28.

2. Rank the order of possible forms of government by Aug. 15.

3. Identify the top two forms of government by Sept. 9.

4. Begin community review of the study’s report on Oct. 1.

5. Start writing the final report by Nov. 11.

6. Deliver the final report by Jan. 10.

The committee also adopted electronic media platforms to engage the public and increase transparency.

The study committee will use WebEx to broadcast committee meetings on the internet for people who cannot attend.

Prior to the start of a meeting, the public can go to https://tooelecounty.webex.com/join/vdegn to view the meeting, according to committee member Daniel Pacheco.

After the meeting, a link to a recording of the meeting will be posted on the Facebook page, “Study Tooele County Form of Government,” Pacheco said.

Other information, such as meeting times, locations and other pertinent information, will be posted on Facebook.

Study committee members include: Brett Coombs, Robin Douglas, Eric Gumbrecht and Daniel Pacheco of Tooele City; Whitney Cook and Howard Murray of Grantsville City; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Rob Clausing, Lake Point; Maria Sweeten, Erda; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; and Kent Sagers, Vernon.

Mitchell and Gumbrecht are the committee’s chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

State code says the study committee’s report is to include three things: A recommendation as to whether or not the three-member commission form of government should be changed.

If a change is recommended, the study committee’s report must also include a detailed draft of the proposed change with implementing provisions.

The report is also to include any additional recommendations to improve efficiency and economy of the administration of county government.

Forms of county government approved by the state Legislature other than the current three-member commission include: an expanded county commission with five to seven commissioners with the commissioners retaining both legislative and executive powers; a county council with legislative authority and an appointed county manager with executive authority; or a county council with legislative authority and an elected mayor with executive authority.

For the month of March, the study committee will hold meetings on March 9, 14, 23 and 28 at 7 p.m. in room 180 of the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City. All study committee meetings are open to the public.