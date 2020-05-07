Governor clarifies recommendations

New guidance applies to social gatherings, outdoor recreational activities, gyms, and personal care services ♦

Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order clarifying guidelines in the moderate- and low-risk phases of the Utah Leads Together plan.

The order specifically addresses guidelines pertaining to social gatherings, outdoor recreation, personal services, gyms and fitness centers.

“I am grateful to all Utahns who take these public health recommendations seriously,” Gov. Herbert said. “We still need to be extremely cautious in the moderate-risk phase, and much of that caution will carry into the low-risk phase as well. Following these guidelines is crucial to ensuring the safety and health of all Utahns.”

The governor also expressed thanks to local health departments, whose input was instrumental in the development of these clarifications. The State will continue working with local partners to modify guidelines wherever necessary.

The new order clarifies that “private social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization are allowable in groups of 20 or fewer” in the moderate-risk phase. The same guidance applies to groups of 50 or fewer in the low-risk phase.

Outdoor recreation guidelines clarify that no one should participate in sporting activities that require teammates to be closer than 10 feet from one another, and clients obtaining personal care services can remove their mask when it would interfere with the service they are receiving.

Gyms may allow skills and conditioning activities when social distancing guidelines are followed. Again, anyone participating in sporting activities must remain 10 feet away from other persons.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 15.