image Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox. Cox signed four final pieces of legislation on Thursday, bringing the total number of bills signed in 2021 to 464.

March 30, 2021
Governor Cox signs a total of 464 pieces of legislation

464 signed, 4 vetoed, 1 line item veto 

 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills on Thursday, finishing out his response to legislation passed by the 2021 general session of the Utah State Legislature that ended on March 5. 

Cox signed 464 pieces of legislation from the session.

The four final bills signed on Thursday were; House Bill 2 Public Education Budget Amendments, House Bill 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations, Senate Bill 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations, and Senate Bill 3 Appropriations Adjustments.

SB 3 was signed with line item vetoes, according to the Governor’s office.

Legislative records show that Cox vetoed four bills from the 2021 general session.

The vetoed bills included; House Bill 98 Local Government Building Regulation Amendments, Senate Bill 39 Hemp Regulation Amendments, Senate Bill 187 Local Education Agency Policies Amendments, and Senate Bill 228 Electronic Free Speech Amendments.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the results of the 2021 Legislature,” said Cox. “Major investments including historic funding for education, broadband access and double tracking Frontrunner will benefit Utahns for generations to come. Utah is poised to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

