Governor Cox signs a total of 464 pieces of legislation

464 signed, 4 vetoed, 1 line item veto ♦

Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills on Thursday, finishing out his response to legislation passed by the 2021 general session of the Utah State Legislature that ended on March 5.

Cox signed 464 pieces of legislation from the session.

The four final bills signed on Thursday were; House Bill 2 Public Education Budget Amendments, House Bill 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations, Senate Bill 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations, and Senate Bill 3 Appropriations Adjustments.

SB 3 was signed with line item vetoes, according to the Governor’s office.

Legislative records show that Cox vetoed four bills from the 2021 general session.

The vetoed bills included; House Bill 98 Local Government Building Regulation Amendments, Senate Bill 39 Hemp Regulation Amendments, Senate Bill 187 Local Education Agency Policies Amendments, and Senate Bill 228 Electronic Free Speech Amendments.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the results of the 2021 Legislature,” said Cox. “Major investments including historic funding for education, broadband access and double tracking Frontrunner will benefit Utahns for generations to come. Utah is poised to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”