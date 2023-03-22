Governor Cox visits Tooele

First stop of Connecting Utah Tour at THS ♦

With the 2023 general session of the state Legislature behind him, Gov. Spencer Cox headed out of town to start his “Connecting Utah Tour.” With a goal to visit all 29 of Utah’s counties, his first stop was Tooele High School.

Cox addressed Tooele HIgh School students, faculty and staff along with community leaders in an hour-long assembly in the school’s auditorium on Monday morning. He also shared the stage with five students that asked and answered questions with Cox.

Cox’s message, along with touting the accomplishments of the legislative session, was one of civility in disagreement, or “healthy conflict.”

Cox quickly ran through a list of recent legislation including bills that would increase the amount of housing built in Utah and bring down the cost of housing as the supply increases, an investment in education with an increase in pay for school teachers, a thriving economy with the lowest unemployment rate in the country, funding to help with water including funds for the agriculture industry to acquire technology to use less water which will help more water flow to the Great Salt Lake, the inclusion of Native American representation on the Colorado River Commission and a $850 million tax cut — although $200 of that is dependent on voters removing a constitutional restriction on how income tax revenue can be spent.

“The future is incredibly bright,” Cox told the assembly.

Five students posed questions to Cox. The questions included concern for suicide and increasing mental illness among youth, support for the arts, diversity in schools, and agriculture and technology.

Cox then asked the students questions. His last question to the students asked them to describe the country today with one word.

The answers came: “amazing,” “divided,” “broken,” “stressed,” and “progressing.”

The governor said the answers weren’t surprising.

In a Pew Research study most people used negative words like divided, chaotic, intolerant, weak and broken to describe the country, Cox said.

Broken down by political party, 62% of Republicans and 55% of Democrats surveyed used unfavorable terms to describe the country. Years ago, when Cox was in high school, the numbers were more like 21% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats used negative words to describe the country, he said.

“The problem is we are wrong about each other,” Cox said. “Each party listens to the most extreme members of the other party and assumes their views represent all the members of the other party.”

In reality, most people aren’t as far apart as they think they are, according to Cox.

The idea of healthy conflict is to try and convince the other person that your point of view is right, Cox said.

“If we get together and sit down and talk with each other — it’s called proximity,” Cox said. “We find we aren’t that different. We find common ground and solve problems, even though we may still disagree on some things.”

The problem, Cox said, is we have to change how we disagree.

“It doesn’t work if we hate each other,” he said. “If we call each other a name and say ‘you’re an idiot,’ it doesn’t change anybody’s mind. If we are convinced the other person is evil and out to destroy our country, it doesn’t work.”

Cox asked the students and adults too, at the assembly, to think next time they make a post on social media — Will it convince others? Will it help? Will it make the state a better place?