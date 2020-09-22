Governor extends state of emergency

Total Tooele cases at 748 with no deaths reported ♦

Governor Gary Herbert renewed the state of emergency for Utah because of an increase of COVID-19 cases. The order was set to expire on Sept. 19.

Currently, Tooele County has seen 836 cases of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic, with 37 hospitalizations, as of today.

There have been no deaths of Tooele County residents attributed to COVID-19 at this time, according to the health department.

On September 17, there were 689 cases of the virus in the county, with 33 hospitalizations.

There may be at least one individual from the county receiving hospital care somewhere in Utah.

Utah state currently has seen 65,044 positive cases of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic, with 3,550 individuals receiving hospital care, and 443 deaths.

768,959 individuals have been tested for the virus throughout the state.

According to the report, the recovery rate is 83%.

On Sept. 18, case counts hit record highs, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Hearing the news, Governor Gary Herbert issued an order on Sept. 19 that extended the state of emergency.

Under the new order, Herbert will only take certain executive actions, such as suspending statutes, if asked to do so by the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Herbert has issued brief renewals of statute and rule suspensions to allow residents and agencies to prepare for the reactivation of the statutes and rules.

These suspensions allow Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control licensees to maintain their licenses even if they close down for a period of time. They also suspend some requirements for using telehealth and requirements that parole hearings be open to in-person participation.

The rule suspension also provide flexibility to retired employees who have not been separated from employment from a public employer for one year to return to work on COVID-19 related issues without jeopardizing their retirement benefits, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Phased health guideline changes and mask mandates will be issued as public health orders under UDOH.