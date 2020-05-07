Governor promises a mask for every Utahn

Last week Gov. Gary R. Herbert announced ‘A Mask for Every Utahn,’ a public-private partnership to provide a free face mask to Utahns who don’t have one.

Masks, along with social distancing, will play an important role as more people return to work and everyday activities, Herbert said.

As part of the moderate risk guidelines, Herbert encouraged individuals to wear masks while out in public.

Wearing a mask in public will be the new norm, at least until we have a vaccine for COVID-19, to help protect health and foster economic recovery, according to Herbert.

“We want to do everything we can as we work together as a state to combat COVID-19,” he said. “Wearing a mask when we are out in public may not be convenient, but it can help slow the spread of the virus. Let’s all do our part in stopping the spread and helping to protect those around us.”

The state of Utah, through an arrangement with the Utah Manufacturers Association and Cotopaxi, purchased two million face masks to help protect the health of Utahns during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s order for masks helped employ over 200 Utahns by keeping local manufacturers open. The federal CARES Act provided funding for the masks.

Masks were ordered by the state and will be mailed free of charge to Utahns because not all residents have the ability to buy or make a mask of their own.

Residents must request masks using the online form on coronavirus.utah.gov. Only one shipment will be sent to each Utah residence. Shipment tracking numbers will not be available.

The state requests that residents not take or request masks if they already have one or plan to receive one from another source unless they have a specific need.

Priority for receiving masks will go to workers who request masks and will soon be returning to work.