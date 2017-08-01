Gov’t study committee has biggest turnout yet

Input meeting hears more talk about changing commission ♦

Around 50 people turned out for the Tooele County Government Study Committee’s meeting held Thursday at Tooele Applied Technology College.

It was the largest turnout yet the committee has seen for a public input meeting.

Kent Sagers, chairman of the study committee’s public review subcommittee, reviewed for the audience the different forms of government the state will allow the county to adopt.

Currently, the county operates under the three-member commission form of government, the default system for most counties in Utah.

The three commissioners are elected at large and hold both legislative and executive duties for the county.

The state allows the county to keep the existing three-member commission or expand it to five or seven members, according to Sagers.

The county can also choose to separate the legislative and executive duties by adopting a system with an elected council and either an elected executive or an appointed manager.

The county can also choose to elect the council or commission by districts of equal size instead of at large, or a combination of district and at large, Sagers said.

All county elections must be partisan. The state Legislature specifically prohibits non-partisan county elections, according to Sagers.

One of the meeting’s participants said she likes the idea of a commission or council with more people.

“When you let two people make the decisions, there is too much room for corruption,” she said.

Another like the hired manager form of government.

“The five-member council with a hired manager is a better system,” she said. “Because then you can fire the manager if he isn’t doing the job. That manager knows if he’s not on the ball, he’s going to lose his job.”

A Stansbury resident also liked the larger council, but preferred elections by districts.

“I’m from Stansbury,” she said. “It’s about having a voice. I don’t feel that I have that right now. I want districts and representatives elected by districts.”

Another person also liked the idea of elections by districts.

“If you have them in districts, they are going to have to face the people at home in their district, and you won’t see decisions like raising salaries,” he said. “You can do a seven-member council and a mayor, and if you don’t like him you can throw him out every four years, for the same if not less money than we spend now.”

The study committee has a self-imposed deadline to select its top two preferences of government forms by Aug. 15, according to Richard Mitchell, study committee chairman.

The next meeting of the study committee will be Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Department at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City. The meeting is open to the public and includes time for public comment, according to Mitchell.

The public can also send email comments to the study committee at studycommittee@tooeleco.org.