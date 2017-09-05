Gov’t study committee looking at October to select final form

The Tooele County Government Study Committee is starting a march toward its final recommendation.

On Aug. 23, the committee narrowed its choices down to the expanded five-member commission or the council-hired manager forms of government.

The committee agreed on a tentative schedule that, if followed, may produce a final decision on a form of government by Oct. 12.

For the next four weeks the committee will use its weekly meetings to study different aspects of the final two recommended forms of county government.

The first week the committee will look at the organization of each form of government, and define functions and authority of the different parts and members of each form of government.

The second week the committee will undertake an organization chart for each form of government, including developing procedures and organizational performance metrics.

The third week will be spent on the schedule of transition of each government form. The fourth week will consist of looking at the transition methodology and budget costs, both ongoing and one-time, for each form of government.

The committee is expecting to have a report at its Oct. 5 meeting on what it has learned about the implementation of each of the two forms of government.

Completion of the selection of a final recommended form of government is scheduled for the committee’s Oct.12 meeting.

The expanded five-member commissioner form of government involves keeping the current commission form of government where the county commission is both the legislative and executive authority of the county, but the commission would have five instead of three members.

The study committee also needs to determine if it recommends the expanded five-member commissioner form of government, would the commission be elected by district’s, at-large, or a combination of at-large and districts. It also needs to determine if the commissioners would be full-time, part-time or a combination of full and part-time.

The council-appointed manager form of government separates the legislative and executive authority. It gives the legislative authority to the council and the executive authority to a manager hired by the council.

The study committee would also need to look at the number of council members and their election by districts or at-large.

According to state code, the plan for an optional form of government shall contain detailed provisions relating to the transition from the existing form of county government to the form proposed in the optional plan. The plan should include provisions relating to the election or appointment of officers and the retention, elimination, or combining of existing offices. If an office is eliminated, the plan needs to specify the division or department of county government responsible for performing the duties of the eliminated office.

The plan must also include the continuity of existing ordinances and regulations, and the continuation of pending legislative, administrative, or judicial proceeding. Interim and temporary appointments and the preparation, approval, and adjustment of necessary budget appropriations are also to be included in the plan, according to state code.

For the council-hired manager form of government, code also specifies that the plan must state the initial compensation, if any, of county council members and procedures for prescribing and changing compensation.

The study committee has until Feb. 8, 2018 to produce its final report on Tooele County government, after which it will be reviewed by the Tooele County Attorney’s office. By state code, any proposed change of government within a county must be approved by voters in an election before being enacted.

The public can send email comments to the study committee at studycommittee@tooeleco.org, according to Mitchell.

The study committee holds regular weekly meetings on Thursdays at the Tooele County Health Department Building, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City at 7 p.m. Those meetings include time for public comment.

The study committee also has a website, https://studytooelecounty.com.