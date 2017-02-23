Gov’t study committee picks chairman

The Tooele County Government Study Committee showed last week it will debate over details for just so long and then it will pull the trigger and move on.

During its second official meeting on Feb. 16, the committee picked Richard Mitchell of Rush Valley as its chairman and began defining a purpose statement.

The 11-member committee also took a deeper look at the state statute that outlines the committee’s duties and powers, but doesn’t explain how to write the study, or how to decide whether or not the current three-member county commission form of government should be retained or replaced with a different form.

At its first meeting on Feb. 8, the 11-member committee considered electing chairmen on a rotating basis to lead the group. But after spending nearly 30 minutes into the second meeting discussing the topic, the committee decided it would take too much time from working on the study to pick a new chairman possibly every month.

“A con for revolving [chairmen] would be the time consumption on how frequently we would address this,” said committee member Whitney Cook of Grantsville. He indicated the committee could lose valuable time each month voting in a new chairman, “Given the amount of time we took last time on this to pick the interim chair.”

The pro and con discussion on chairmen selection ended when committee member Daniel Pacheco of Tooele City said he was ready to go “on his gut feeling.” The committee voted unanimously for a “consistent” chairman instead of rotating chairmen.

After deciding to hold an open vote for chairman, the candidate roster for the position was narrowed down to Mitchell and Cook. Each was given brief, yet equal time to campaign and answer questions from the committee why they qualify for the position.

Mitchell won by a vote of 10-1. He is a project engineer for L3 Communications in Salt Lake City. He said he previously worked for Dugway Proving Ground and has been a Tooele County resident for 20 years. L3 Communications provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and products to the Department of Defense and the U.S. government, according to the company’s website.

Selected as interim chairman at the committee’s Feb. 8 meeting, Erik Gumbrecht of Tooele City was unanimously elected as vice-chairman. He was asked by the committee to continue as the evening’s chairman since he organized the meeting’s agenda.

Prior to the discussion and vote for chairman, Gumbrecht asked the committee for feedback on what they feel should be the committee’s purpose. He said Section 3 (b) in the state statute “really spells out the purpose of this committee.”

It states: Each study committee shall determine whether the administration of local government in the county could be strengthened, made more clearly responsive or accountable to the people, or significantly improved in the interest of economy by a change in the form of county government.

“I think that clearly lays out what our goal is as a committee, to be able to look at those things and compare them to our system,” Gumbrecht said. “If we can do that as a team, I think we will go really far.”

Committee member Maria Sweeten of Erda said, “We need to contact other study committees, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked, best practices with that … We should look at current governmental entities that have recently changed. And what’s worked and what is not working. What was the most difficult part of the process. And then we should compare as we look at the results.”

Cook added that individuals who served on those study committees could be asked to serve on an advisory committee to the county’s government study committee.

“We do have, as provided by code, we do have that option to put together an advisory board,” he said. “So those who have been through this process can continue to help us.”

Of Utah’s 29 counties, six have gone through the process of changing from a three-member county commission form of government to another form. They include Cache, Grand, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties.

Mitchell said he gets the “technical and legal stuff” of creating a purpose statement and complying with the state statute. But there’s something more he wants the committee to focus on.

“Having balance in the county. Having balanced representation,” he said. “The best that we can achieve … I mean we’re never going to hit 100 percent. We’ll have 90 percent. If we hit 90 percent balance, we’ll feel like the citizens are represented, the county employees are represented, and businesses … That’s really I feel the root of the question. Have we delivered a good package [the study] to the people.”

Mitchell gave a Power Point presentation on the state statute and highlighted key areas the committee must make sure to address throughout the study process. He said he looks at the study process from a business manager’s perspective.

“We’re here to serve and to provide a product,” he said. “… Please, of anything I ask, everything needs to be transparent [with the study process]. … We don’t want any back-channeling. This is our community. No back door agreements. This has to be in a public setting. Community forums are necessary.”

He also said the committee has a responsibility to disseminate information about the study and to help get the community involved in public discussion.

“We want to motivate our citizens that this is important,” Mitchell said. “We need to stimulate public discussion. We want public discussion. And what are we trying to communicate?: What’s our purpose. What’s our progress. And what’s our conclusions.”

The committee also discussed milestones throughout the study process, what to include in the report that’s due on or before Feb. 8, 2018, and methods of concluding results.

The study committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Tooele County Health Department building, 151 N. Main St., Tooele City. All meetings are open to the public. There was also discussion on Feb. 16 to have committee meetings broadcasted live on the internet for citizens who can’t attend.

The study committee is the result of Proposition 14 on last November’s General Election ballot that county voters passed by 65 percent. The proposition asked voters “Shall a Study Committee be appointed to consider and possibly recommend a change in the form of government of Tooele County?”

Other study committee members include: Brett Coombs and Robin Douglas of Tooele City; Howard Murray, Grantsville City; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Rob Clausing, Lake Point; and Kent Sagers, Vernon.