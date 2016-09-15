Graber’s two goals lead SHS past Cowboys

Both coaches are pleased as region play continues ♦

With the Region 10 girls soccer season at roughly the quarter pole, both Stansbury and Grantsville find themselves right where they hoped they’d be.

Stansbury got a pair of goals from Maddy Graber and one each from Paige Boyce and MacKenzie Landward in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Cowboys to improve to 2-0 in region play.

“I really like how we came out initially with such intensity and focus,” Stallions coach Jeremy Alverson said. “Sometimes in these games when you’re playing a cross-town rival, you get caught up with nerves and other stuff that’s going on. The one thing that stood out to me was our focus, and that led to good play out on the field.”

Tuesday’s win was particularly important for the Stallions (6-3-1 overall). They played a road game against region-leading Park City today, with a home game looming against Tooele on Tuesday. Tooele’s only loss this season is against Park City, proving the strength of the Stallions’ next two opponents.

“This is what we’d hoped for and expected at the beginning,” Alverson said. “Now it’s [Park City and Tooele], who have really been playing well on the year. I was really impressed with Grantsville, too. We want to be right where we are.”

Kendall Bell assisted on both of Graber’s goals, while Kass Loertscher and Jaycee Wilkinson each had an assist for Stansbury. The Stallions took 36 shots, 23 of which were on goal, while the defense limited the Cowboys to five total shots and four on goal.

Grantsville (3-3, 1-2 Region 10) put a scare into the Stallions when Ashley Wangsgard collected a long clearing attempt by goalkeeper Savannah Thomas. The high-scoring striker beat Stansbury keeper Kirsten Gaillard on the ensuing breakaway, cutting the Cowboys’ deficit to 3-1 with 18 minutes left in the game.

“That was a pretty goal — the prettiest goal of the season for us,” Grantsville coach Travis Lowry said. “You can tell the team lifts up and gets better [after a goal]. [Wangsgard is] our leader, and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Thomas made 19 saves for the Cowboys, allowing two goals in each half.

The Cowboys hold the upper hand on Union for fourth place in the region after beating the Cougars 3-0 on Sept. 8 in Roosevelt. A draw in their next meeting Sept. 27 in Grantsville likely would clinch a postseason berth for the Cowboys, though they aren’t looking that far ahead just yet.

“We want to get a little closer to the two teams we’ve lost to,” Lowry said. “We know the teams ahead of us in our region are good, but our confidence keeps getting better every game.”

The winner of today’s Stansbury-Park City game will take a one-game lead over the losing team for the top spot in Region 10, while Tooele could pull into a tie for second place by beating Union (0-2 in Region 10) today. Grantsville is fourth, with a non-region game Friday at North Summit. The Cowboys resume region play Tuesday at Park City.