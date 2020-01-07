Grades mixed across school district

School grades for the 2018-2019 year are a mixed bag for the Tooele County School District.

The Utah State Board for Education released data on school grades, without individual letter grades for schools, last week.

Utah schools ran into test interruptions and some inaccuracies in reporting during the 2018-2019 year, according to the USBE website.

However, the state School Board supported the use of the test data for school report cards, but has requested flexibility from the state Legislature in assigning overall school grades.

“At the K-8 level we have had some increases that show our efforts, especially at early literacy, are working, said debra Bushek, TCSD director of assessment, accountability and research. “At the high schools the data will help us identify areas where we can improve.”

The school report card data for both K-8 and high school level includes data on the percent of students reaching mastery in English language arts, math, and science. It also includes a measure of student growth for both grade groups in the three subject areas.

The K-8 data is based on the RISE assessment in grades 3-8. The high school data is based on the Utah Aspire Plus for grades 9 and 10.

For Tooele County School District at the K-8 level, the ELA and mastery score increased by 1.6 percentage points from 2018, and the science mastery score increased by 2.2 percentage points from 2018. The math mastery score dropped by 1.7 percentage points from 2018.

While the district average scores at the K-8 level in ELA and math were below the state average, the science mastery score was only 1.0 percentage points below the state average.

Student growth rate for the K-8 level was rated as average for ELA and science, and high for math by the state.

The growth rate for the lowest 25% of K-8 students in the school district was 64.2% compared to the statewide average of 61%.

At the high school level, the state school report card data shows that the average ELA mastery score increased by 3.7 percentage points to 43.1% for 2019.

However, the math mastery score dropped by 7 percentage points to 33.9% and the science mastery score dropped by 11.7 percentage points to 29.0% in 2019.

Looking at the high school student growth scores, the state rated the district’s average growth scores for ELA, math and science as low.

In other data included on the report card for high schools, TCSD’s average for high school students completing college or career readiness coursework was 90%. The state average was 81%.

Along with information on achievement, or mastery, and student growth in ELA, math and science, individual school report cards at the high school level include data on postsecondary readiness, attendance, and postsecondary enrollment.

K-8 school report cards include information on early literacy achievement.

All school report cards included a composite weighted overall score.

Bushek encourages parents to go to the Utah State Board of Education website, schools.utah.gov, and scroll down to select “Data Gateway,” and then select their students’ schools to see the full report for their individual school.

“We have some schools that have some very high scores,” she said.

Rose Springs Elementary, for example, outscored the state average for achievement in ELA, math and science, including a 70% mastery score in science achievement.