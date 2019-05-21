Graduation season begins for high schools

School district’s Adult Education awards 9 graduates with diplomas ♦

The first high school graduation of 2019 added nine graduates to the county.

Tooele County School District’s Adult Education program held its graduation ceremony Friday in the Blue Peak High School Gym.

Each of the nine graduates completed the Utah State Board of Education’s and Tooele County School District’s requirements for high school graduation. During the ceremony the graduates walked across the stage and were presented a diploma from Tooele County High School.

Caressa Burgess was the first of three graduates to speak during the ceremony.

Burgess said she dropped out of high school after having an argument with her mom and never graduated.

“I made a choice for a better and sober life,” she said. “I decided to start with a high school diploma. It took a lot of late nights and coffee.”

Burgess admonished her classmates, “Write down your goals or they remain dreams.”

Lolita Gull, a student speaker, thanked the school’s staff for helping her reach her goals. Wilmer Jordan said starting adult education made him nervous.

“But I worked hard and my teachers helped so I could pass all the tests,” Jordan said. “I didn’t pass them all the first time, but they didn’t let me quit.”

Hal Strain, Tooele County School District adult education director, told the graduates to reflect on their efforts and choices that brought them success.

“As you face the difficult challenges of life, you will have success if you use the same dedication,” he said.

The school district’s Adult Education program, housed at the Community Learning Center, gives adults, age 18 and over, the opportunity to complete a high school diploma. Along with the program at the CLC, adult education is also available at the Tooele County Detention Center and in Wendover, Utah.