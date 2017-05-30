Graduations 2017: GHS graduates told to ‘become someone great, success will follow’

Hard work and perseverance were highlighted as critical attributes for the continued success of the Grantsville High School Class of 2017 on Thursday evening.

The 160 graduates at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center represented a collection of academic achievements, including National Honor Society, Athletic Academic All-State and early graduation.

According to GHS Principal Mark Ernst, the class had earned $860,000 in scholarships — a number expected to climb as high as $1.2 million once final figures are announced.

Valedictorian Justin Thomas kept the crowd chuckling throughout his address but included a message about the hard work required to be successful in the past and in future endeavors.

“This is the doorway to the next chapter of your life where you step out into the vast unknown — AKA adulthood,” Thomas said. “That piece of paper is the culmination of years worth of blood, sweat and tears. I guess hard work really does pay off.”

Thomas also encouraged his fellow graduates to make the most of their lives and let their desire to explore trump their fear of failure.

“When facing difficulty you have a decision to make,” he said. “Persevere and tough it out or try something else. Don’t be afraid to fail.”

Salutatorian Lindsey Johnson’s address focused on the stress and pressure young people feel when asked what plans they have for college and their career when they don’t have a ready answer. She challenged her class to think about whom they want to be as a person, rather than what they want to be as a student or professional.

“So as we move on to the next chapter of our lives, let’s be passionate, dedicated, committed, honest and hardworking,” Johnson said. “Let’s be service-oriented, confident, kind and positive. Become someone great and your success will follow.”

Class historian Mckenzy Black reflected on the memories of the class, from elementary school onward, including battle of the sexes, basketball taking region and the softball team’s state championship.

“Our past events have connected us,” she said. “The memories we have shared have truly been an adventure of a lifetime.”

Keynote speaker Lori Colson reflected on the accomplishments of the class of 2017 as a teacher and mother of graduate Trevor Colson. She encouraged the graduates to pursue their individual dreams and not prevent themselves from being successful.

“Be an active participant in your own life,” Colson said. “It’s your life — don’t you want to make the most out of it? Don’t you want to be able to look back and not have regrets about things you did or didn’t do?”

Ernst, who will become the Grantsville area director with Tooele County School District on July 1, reflected on a graduating class that started at GHS at the same time he did. Ernst said he and the class learned about the traditions and experiences that define the experience of attending GHS.

“Each of you will leave behind the red, white and black hallways to go fulfill your dreams and conquer the next challenge in front of you,” he said. “It has been my privilege and honor to be your principal. Thank you for the lessons you taught me and including me in your high school adventure.”