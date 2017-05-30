Graduations 2017: Principal advises SHS graduates to ‘sail, discover more beyond the reef’

“Don’t be afraid to become what you were meant to be” was the message over 380 Stansbury High School graduates received from their principal during commencement Thursday.

Before SHS Principal Gailynn Warr offered her closing remarks and presented the candidates at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center, the students stood, wrapped their arms around one another and jumped up and down as they cheered one last time “Who are we? We are Stansbury.”

Warr alluded to the student body cheer students shouted following sports victories. She said she loves the way how students flood onto a field or court, circle up in a big hug and jump as they cheer together for their team and school.

“As the year progressed, the circle got bigger,” she said.

Warr compared the 2017 graduates to “Moana,” the heroine from the recent Disney movie. As she spoke, she had some helpers acting out the story she was illustrating.

Moana was tasked with saving her people and island from destruction, Warr said, but there were some things that kept her from fulfilling her destiny.

Just as Moana came down with “senioritis” and feared going beyond the reef, SHS seniors sometimes failed to attend class, Warr said.

“We would find many of you at Soelberg’s, Maverik or the park,” she said.

Warr reiterated that she had the “utmost faith” that these seniors were ready to move on.

Warr told the seniors they had a village behind them and asked the students to “look up.” Motioning to the audience-filled stands, she said, see “how many people there are here today surrounding you with love, support and courage.”

She added, “It is time for you to be who you need to be.”

Her advice for students was for them to discover who they are on the inside, to know that tough times will come, but to know they can overcome obstacles through confidence in their unique qualities.

She ended with Moana’s grandmother’s words, “Muscle up Buttercup — It’s time to go beyond the reef.”

Valedictorian Josh Larsen, Salutatorian Mikelle Rogers and Taryn Wolf, Academic All American Speech and Debate honoree, gave graduation addresses.

Larsen spoke about his first class on his first day of high school when he could not find his weightlifting class. He said Vice Principal Norton helped him find it. Although it was a small thing, Larsen remembered it years later.

“The ‘little things’ are actually not little at all,” he said. “They have the power to change your life, to transform you and others around you.”

As a wrestler, Larsen said the things he did in practice every day meant more than his one match where he showed his strength at state. He encouraged his classmates to focus on the small things “In school, in sports, at work, in relationships, or whatever it is. Give your best.”

Rogers told students that just as they had embarked on high school just a few years before, they were now journeying on to adulthood. She predicted that both adversity and fun times lay ahead.

Rogers told the students about being diagnosed the year before with narcolepsy, a neurological disorder that decreases the ability to control awake and sleep cycles, and causes fatigue.

“Adversity is not easy in any way,” she said.

Rogers talked about how some students may have family issues, others mental issues and others physical disabilities. But, she said, like sand under pressure, people could become like diamonds through adversity.

She challenged graduates to overcome their fears, live life to its fullest and dare to become who they think they can become. She said students could change their lives, as well as others’ lives, by example, making someone smile and by thinking positively.

Wolf illustrated her class’s high school experiences through the eyes of recent blockbuster movies. She said when students in her class were freshmen, they were like Katniss and Peta from the “Hunger Games, Catching Fire.”

She said the students thought they had won when they graduated from junior high, but, she added, they were “thrown back into the ring” of high school where they found the odds were not “ever in [our] favor.”

Wolf said, like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the class came together despite their differences and as with “Rogue One – Star Wars,” the ACT stabbed the students in the back, just like Ki Lo Ren.

“We made it. We are the future,” she said.“… Like the movies, we have learned and grown victoriously … Let the credits roll!”

The senior class officers presented the 2017 Spirit Scholarships, given to two students who embody school spirit and ignite that spirit in their fellow students. The $500 awards went to Jaymen Wilson and Ashley Sizemore.

Senior Class President Lindsay Trussell gave her fellow students the cue and exclaimed, “OK guys, are you ready?” Together the students moved their tassels from right to left and cheered as they threw their caps skyward.

Manzione accepted the graduates on behalf of the school board and offered some comments using song lyrics — including Bohemian Rhapsody’s “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?”

She told the students their graduation was for real. She ended with Bruno Mars’ “You’re amazing just the way you are.”