Graduations 2017: THS graduates urged to dream about their futures and pursue them

Speakers reviewed the accomplishments of the Tooele High School Class of 2017 and urged graduates to make their dreams come true during a commencement Thursday at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

About 340 seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony filled with musical numbers, speeches, recognition of two retirees, presentation of diplomas and a spirited rendition of the school song.

Valedictorian Arianna Bunnell provided a definition of hope to the graduates during her speech.

“Hope is a powerful want, and more importantly, a relentless drive,” she said. “I want you to spend nights awake dreaming about your future, and then wake up and go pursue that future with all you have.”

Salutatorian Joshua Pomeroy recapped his difficult journey from junior high school to the present, and reviewed some of his accomplishments He said he put his nose to the grindstone and gave 110 percent.

“I tell you this because I’m not the smartest or most ambitious or hardest worker, and many of you are better than me,” Pomeroy said. “If my efforts can put me up here, anyone of you can go anywhere.”

The salutatorian closed with words from Walt Disney: “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”

Senior class president Jayden Petersen welcomed the audience and revealed that the senior class was awarded more than $1 million in scholarships. He also demonstrated the double-armed-hip-swivel dance he used at dances. He reflected on some of the hardships of the year that included coping with the death of classmates.

Principal Jeff Hamm read the names of 17 seniors who are enlisted in the military, and those in attendance stood up.

The “Star Spangled Banner” was presented by Rayah Nielson, Brianna Furniss and Brelyn Benson. Alexis Boswer and Zach Tso presented the song “The Call.” Later in the program, Ashley Gross and Angela Moore presented “The Graduation Song.” A final musical performance included Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” performed by Petersen and Furniss.

Student Body President Chelsea Beckstead said the traditions and patterns at Tooele High School the past four years are in place and will shape the graduates’ lives forever.

She quoted fellow student Jaren Wilson, who said the only cure for the menacing disease of “senioritis,” is graduation.

“I’ve absolutely loved and enjoyed every minute of serving you as student body president,” Beckstead said. “Life is a spontaneous adventure, but always remember, we leave our hearts this day forever and forever in Tooele.”

Earlier in the week, the principal told the students to pursue their dreams, achieve their goals and fulfill their potential.

“I wish you all the best, both individually and collectively,” Hamm said. “You have a lot to live up to — there are countless famous and successful alumni who got their starts at Tooele High — all of whom take great pride in bleeding purple and being Buffaloes.”

The audience responded with standing ovations for two teachers who retired this year — Mel Roberts and Marilyn Syra.

The successful careers of swimming coach Roberts and band director Syra were briefly reviewed by the principal.

Roberts coached approximately 625 kids and won multiple state championships. He was named the U.S. High School “Coach of the Year” in 2010, and was named the Utah swimming “Coach of the Year” 12 times.

During Syra’s career, the band traveled around and out of the state for different contests and performances. In 2010, the THS band played at the Holiday Bowl. In 2013, the band was selected to represent Utah in the Annual Pearl Harbor Parade.