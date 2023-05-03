Graffiti artist caught again

Last month, a man who was arrested a year ago for causing over $5,000 of damage by spraying graffiti tags around Tooele was caught again.

Aaron Deherrera, 32, was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail last month on third-degree graffiti violations exceeding $1,000.

Shortly after his release from jail last year, Tooele City Police began seeing a significant increase in graffiti and many of the tags resembled Deherrera’s handwriting style and were located at the same places he had previously tagged, according to a probable cause statement written by Cpl. Colbey Bentley, the arresting officer.

Many of the tags found were on Broadway Street.

Police also found a tag that resembled Deherrera’s previous tags at his residence.

Almost a year ago, Deherrera, was caught tagging after he was identified from video camera footage in the area of 400 N. Main Street.

At the time, Bentley said Deherrera was responsible for tagging CNS, POST, POSR, POS and ESKEL over 100 times around town and by doing so he had caused over $5,000 of damage.

After Deherrera was caught, he claimed responsibility for the graffiti. He was arrested and faced charges of second-degree felony graffiti, a class B misdemeanor criminal trespass and a class A misdemeanor for bringing marijuana seeds into the Tooele County Jail when he was booked. Deherrera was bailed out of jail the same day. He hasn’t yet had his court hearing to be charged for those crimes.

On April 7, 2023, Tooele City officers were notified that Deherrera had been arrested. Deherrera was transported to Tooele and interviewed at the police station.

During the interview, Deherrera admitted to being responsible for several tags on several different buildings throughout the city. After the interview, Bentley determined that the amount of damage appeared to be greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, enough to warrant a third-degree felony.

Last year, the idea of a legal graffiti wall circulated between police and city officials.

“I love the idea of a legal graffiti wall,” Bentley told the Transcript in May 2022. “When you look at some of these tags, some of them are beautiful but they don’t have a proper place to do it … If we had a spot where people can tag and express themselves, then I do think there is an opportunity to cut down on a lot of graffiti we are seeing around the city.”

Since then, there hasn’t been much talk of the wall, according to Bentley.