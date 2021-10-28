‘Grandpa’s Crazy?’ finishes filming

A movie called “Grandpa’s Crazy?” has recently finished filming in Tooele after over a year of filming.

The movie, primarily filmed in Tooele County with one scene in Lehi, is about an elderly man called “Gramps” in the movie who wants to try to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

After receiving no attention from his family, Gramps resorts to pretending to have dementia to gain attention from his family by getting lost.

When Gramp’s family finds out he is missing, they send the police for him.

While everyone thinks Gramps is lost, he is actually helping a group of kids at the skatepark.

According to Dave Bresnahan, the producer of the movie and a Tooele resident who has worked on several films, said “Grandpa’s Crazy?” is like the movie “Up” at the beginning and the movie “Sandlot,” without baseball in the middle.

“My driving mantra has been to make it matter,” Bresnahan said. “The acting, cinematography, dialogue, story- should all matter. This pandemic has reminded us how important mattering is. Aging, dementia, elderly loneliness, prejustice, patriarchal disfunction, child abuse, teenage suicide, family reconciliation, and teenage adoption are all thematic elements in the film that matters, and of course the movement of skateboarding from counterculture into the Olympic mainstream matters.”

The movie is family friendly and teaches the audience feel-good messages through laughter and tears, according to Bresnahan.

“It is a film that grandparents can bring their adult kids and grandchildren to see together, and they will all come away with a big smile on their face,” he said. “It will help unite families in many ways.”

Danor Gerald, who has 53 acting credits listed on IMBD.com, was chosen by Bresnahan to direct the movie.

“I met Danor in 2013 on the film set of “Saints and Soldiers: The Void,” and then our paths continued to cross on other projects we were both involved in,” Bresnahan said. “My plans have always included writing and producing my own films. So when I work on other projects, I carefully observe members of the cast and crew, knowing that one day I may wish to consider their skills in a project for me. Danor Gerald has always been tops on my list of potential directors.”

The movie has many children as actors. Bresnahan said he needed a director who could help the young actors give their best performance, and that was Gerald, he said.

“I focused on being an actor’s director, helping the younger cast to achieve their best performances,” Gerald said. “Teaching them that the essence of a character is revealed between the lines. Acting is truly about reacting.”

“Grandpa’s Crazy?” began filming in August 2020 and concluded last week.

It is currently in the last stages of post-production and has been submitted to the Sundance Film Festival, and if selected, will premier there.

“We believe this film will enhance any film festival that selects it because there is more demand from the public for family-friendly feel good films like Grandpa’s Crazy?” Bresnahan said.

Bresnahan chose Tooele to film in because film-makers liked the skatepark here.

“It is the only skatepark that is not near a busy road or highway,” explained Bresnahan. “Noise is a big factor when making a film. Once we selected the skatepark, then we began looking for other locations close by to make moving from one spot to the next as quick and easy as possible. Before we knew it, all locations were found in Tooele.”

Filming was also chosen for Tooele because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in summer 2020.

In 2022, Bresnahan plans on filming two more films in Tooele County.

“We were so pleased with the way we were treated by everyone in Tooele that our next two films are scheduled to be filmed in Tooele and Tooele County in 2022,” he said. “We are filming ‘Kids on Mars’ at the Mars research Base and in a studio we will build Tooele and in the desert. We are planning to also film the sequel to ‘Grandpa’s Crazy’ in Tooele as well. It will use the same studio, the skatepark, and a few homes in Tooele. It is called ‘Skateboarding Aliens?’ You can tell that the next two films will be sci-fi.”