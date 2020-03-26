Grantsville adds more features at Lincoln Park

Grantsville City continues to add fun features at parks throughout the community.

New restrooms, sidewalks, modern playground equipment and a mini soccer field should be completed soon at Lincoln Park.

“We’ve done a lot to the park system this year. Grantsville is kind of a bedroom community and people like to use the parks so we’re happy to provide these new features,” said James Waltz, public works director.

Lincoln Park is located on the west end of Clark Street on the turnoff to Old Lincoln Highway, just a few blocks from Grantsville City Cemetery. It is Grantsville’s only park north of Main Street.

City workers installed sidewalks leading to new restrooms at Lincoln Park this week. They also installed a Spaceball Climber and five bays of various types of swings. There still is work to do on the climber and swings.

Poured-in-place surface will be installed underneath the equipment to provide safety along with a surface that is maintenance free.

The surface was installed at Cherry Street Park where it has received rave reviews, according to Waltz.

“When we get the poured-in-place surface at Lincoln Park we will place webbing on the Spaceball Climber. We need to see five consecutive days of 50 degree or higher mean temperatures before we can put in the poured-in-place surface,” he said.

The new additions at the park come in at a price of about $111,000.

Grantsville City also plans to begin construction on a splash pad this year at Hollywood Park at 895 South Quirk at a cost of about $264,000. Anticipated completion date for the splash pad is May 31, 2021.

Grantsville City Council approved a resolution last week to make Hollywood Park encumbered for conservation purposes. That places the 10.75 acre park in open space status forever.

Grantsville is seeking a grant from the Utah State Parks and Recreation Fund to pay 50% of the cost of building the splash pad, and another grant from the Tooele County Recreation Board to pay 25% of the cost.