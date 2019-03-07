Grantsville amends ordinance for headstone sizes at city’s cemetery

Grantsville City leaders continue to hone ordinances regarding maintenance and appearance of the City Cemetery.

The City Council passed a motion Wednesday night to amend Title 6, Chapter 1 of the Grantsville City Code regarding cemeteries.

“This amendment clarifies the size of cemetery markers because we now have two sizes of burial plots,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall. He said old burial plots measured 4 feet by 8 feet, and new plots measure 5 feet by 10 feet.

He said the City has had issues in the past where markers exceeded the size of burial plots.

“The issue that caused this ordinance change was a result of someone asking the Sexton about placing a new headstone,” said Councilman Scott Stice.

The amended ordinance spells out the required dimensions for concrete bases and appropriate sizes for headstones. The base is at ground level and the headstone sits on top of the base. The cement base must be 6-inches thick.

The code includes a section for 4 foot by 8 foot plots and 5 foot by 10 foot plots, but the measurements are the same.

According to the code, single lots require a 40-inch base with a 6-inch mow strip that allows for a 28-inch headstone.

Double lots require an 80-foot base with a 6-inch mow strip that allows a 68-inch headstone.

The height of all headstones is a maximum 36 inches.

City code requires that all grave markers shall be installed under direction of the City.

Stice said people receive a copy of the ordinance when they purchase a plot, and they receive a copy of the ordinance again when there is a request to prepare for a burial.

Stice said the City needs to be more active in enforcing cemetery codes.

“Within 90 days after the interment the owner of any burial rights or relatives of deceased person buried in any lot shall place or cause to be placed upon the grave a suitable grave marker with the name of the deceased plainly inscribed thereon,” according to the code.

“Once this (ordinance) gets improved, this needs to be mailed to all the monument companies so they know what our specifications are,” Marshall said.

Councilman Jeff Hutchins said people should realize that the city will not make any variances to the cemetery code and if a marker needs to be changed or replaced the plot owner will pay for the changes.

Cemetery issues have been a hot topic in recent months.

“We’ve gone through a lot of grief,” the mayor said about the cemetery.

At a City Council meeting last August, Marshall described the difficulties employees faced watering and mowing grass due to some gravesite decorations. At a meeting in September, several residents requested leniency or a change to the code to permit some decorations.

In January, the council voted to relax some decorations standards between Nov. 1 and March 15.

The City’s code related to cemeteries is available online at grantsvilleut.gov or at Grantsville City Hall.

Stice said the City is “getting close” to solving many of the issues regarding the cemetery.